Latest Rumblings on Ricky Saints' Future on the WWE Roster

It's officially post-WrestleMania call-up season for NXT, and head of creative Shawn Michaels is having to deal with a number of departures from his roster, with potentially more still to come.

Former NXT and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is now officially a member of the Raw roster. General Manager Adam Pearce signed him to a contract this past Monday night and promptly had him wrestle his first match on the Red Brand against Je'Von Evans. Ego picked up the win thanks to an assist from Rusev, and then watched on as the Lion of Bulgaria continued his attack on Evans.

Sol Ruca, the former NXT Women's North American Champion, made her Raw debut this week as well. She stepped up to Liv Morgan and took the new Women's World Champion to her limits before Zaria appeared out of nowhere to screw her former friend out of a major victory.

Ruca later confirmed on her Instagram account that she has officially departed NXT, writing a simple caption of, "Thank NXT, it's been real" on her post.

In the meantime, former NXT Champion Joe Hendry is also making the move to Raw. Michael Cole and Corey Graves broke that news during Monday's broadcast and announced that he would be on the show next week in Laredo, TX to perform one of his concerts.

Page, Ruca and Hendry have now joined Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Lash Legend and the aforementioned Je'Von Evans in getting the call-up to the main roster in recent months, and they may not be alone.

Could Ricky Saints be the next one called up to Raw or SmackDown?

Ricky Saints | The CW Network

The insiders over at BodySlam say that Ricky Saints could be in line for a main roster promotion in the near future, but NXT's broadcast partner may not be the biggest fan of that move.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that WWE has had discussions about potentially calling up Ricky Saints. Another source indicated that the CW would like to keep at least one established veteran on NXT in the men's division for the time being with the recent call-ups of Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry."

Saints arrived in NXT in February 2025, not long after he negotiated his release from All Elite Wrestling, and he's already captured both the NXT and NXT North American Championships over the past year.

His departure from the brand would leave NXT significantly short on established main event challengers to work with reigning NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo.