WWE Will Go Head-to-Head With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

An already busy weekend for professional wrestling just got even bigger with an announcement from the head of NXT creative, Shawn Michaels, on Tuesday afternoon.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to share that The Great American Bash will return on Saturday, June 28, which will be the first NXT Premium Live Event to air on The CW Network.

WWE announced back in April that the company would be shifting its NXT PLE's off Peacock and extending the media rights agreement with The CW Network. It was said at the time that The Great American Bash would be the first PLE to be broadcast on the network, but a date had not yet been determined.

Well, it has now and it's a bold choice.

WWE and AEW will go head-to-head later this month

Excited to finally share this one.@WWENXT and @TheCW present The Great American Bash Sunday, June 28 at 7e/4p.



See you tonight for #WWENXT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/iFbEGgm8wl — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 2, 2026

A host city, venue and ticket information for The Great American Bash have yet to be announced, but the event will go live starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), which means that it will be going head-to-head with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The fifth annual All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, which regularly features stars from NJPW, CMLL and Stardom as well, has been on the schedule for Sunday, June 28 since mid-April. The show will go live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

As of right now, the only two matches that have been announced for the show are the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. The winners of which will move on to challenge for their respective world titles at All In: London at the end of August.

As reported by @mercnews, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing #ForbiddenDoor to San Jose, CA!



The 5th annual event will feature the brightest stars from AEW, @njpwglobal, @CMLL_OFICIAL, and @we_are_stardom, LIVE from the @SAPCenter on Sunday, June 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRlPoa2SQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026

As if that day wasn't jam-packed already, TNA will be hosting its Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, June 28. That event will have a much earlier start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and the broadcast should be over before either The Great American Bash or Forbidden Door goes live on the air.

The WWE main roster will also be performing that weekend as Night Champions will be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27. Several major championships are expected to be on the line that night, but as of now, the only matches that have been announced are the finals of The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

The winners of those tournaments will earn an opportunity to challenge the world champion of their choosing at SummerSlam this August.