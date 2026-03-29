Michael Cole Names WWE Star the Best Wrestler on the Planet

Michael Cole has been a WWE commentator for almost 30 years, and he's not easy to impress.

If you're a younger wrestling fan, you probably don't remember WWE without the soundtrack of Michael Cole calling the action from Raw, SmackDown, or a monthly premium live event. Cole is a staple of WWE programming and has pretty much called every single memorable WWE moment over the last 27 years.

Cole has been at ringside to watch the rise of countless WWE Superstars over the years. But he compares one current talent to the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Superstar Billy Graham.

Gunther | WWE

Michael Cole calls Gunther the greatest pro wrestler on the planet

WWE's Michael Cole was a recent guest on The Sal Licata Show. When asked what the greatest match he's ever seen in his life is, Cole shifted the conversation to a specific talent instead, putting over The Ring General Gunther, noting that he gets goosebumps every time he competes, calling him the greatest pro wrestler on the planet.

"Let me answer it this way," Cole said. "There's a gentleman in our business right now who, every time he wrestles a match, I get goosebumps. I love to call the match. I believe he is the best professional wrestler on the planet today, that is Gunther.

"There's such a mix on him. The people either hate him or they love him. He is such an old-school throwback. And you talk, we're going to be at the Garden for Raw this coming Monday, road to WrestleMania a couple of weeks away. If there's ever a place for Gunther to be, it's the Garden. You think back to the Bruno Sammartinos, the Ivan Putskis, the Superstar Billy Grahams, and some of these all-time greats.

"Gunther, who we call the Career Killer now, because he did end the careers of Goldberg, Cena, and AJ Styles. He is an artist. He is incredible to watch in the ring, and it is such a different way to express our business, the way that he does it. So Gunther, right now, to me: best on the planet. Love calling his matches."

What will WWE do with Gunther at WrestleMania?

Michael Cole's mention that WWE Raw will be at Madison Square Garden this Monday is fitting, as the company is running out of time to find a suitable opponent for Gunther at WrestleMania next month.

The Ring General disappeared from WWE programming after being kicked out of the arena by General Manager Adam Pearce on the February 23 episode of Raw, leaving his status for the Showcase of the Immortals in jeopardy.

Gunther | Netflix

Reports have suggested that Gunther was penciled in to face Rey Mysterio at the event. However, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently battling a rib injury, leaving the match between them very much in doubt. If Gunther does return this Monday on Raw, hopefully WWE has a plan in place for him to compete next month at WrestleMania.