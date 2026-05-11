New Report Suggests Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status Isn’t What It Seems

Is "The Beast" Brock Lesnar really retired? Lesnar's name and profile are currently listed in the alumni section on the WWE website, but a new report suggests his status in WWE may have changed.

Lesnar shocked the pro wrestling world at WrestleMania 42 when he seemingly called it quits in the middle of the ring after his match against Oba Femi to kick off night two of the event. Lesnar lost to Femi in just a few minutes, but then sat in the ring after Femi celebrated and then walked through the curtain.

In the ring, Lesnar removed his gloves and his boots before placing them in the middle of the ring. This is a ceremonial move for fighters and pro wrestlers to signify their retirement from the sport.

Fans caught on to what Lesnar did and began applauding the former champion and chanting for him. Lesnar got emotional and signaled back to the crowd. He also got emotional with his advocate, Paul Heyman. Both men embraced the other once it was clear what Lesnar was doing.

Between those actions at WrestleMania 42 and the corresponding move of his profile to the alumni portion of WWE's website, it's easy to surmise that Lesnar has indeed wrestled his last match for WWE.

That may not be the case.

Is Brock Lesnar really retired?

Brock Lesnar | WWE

A new report from PWInsider indicates that though Lesnar's profile is in the alumni section, he is still listed internally as an active performer for WWE. Lesnar is currently listed as a free agent, meaning he's able to move between Raw and SmackDown as needed.

After a hiatus from WWE, Lesnar returned to the company at SummerSlam last year, where he attacked John Cena and the two had a match together at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN in September.

Lesnar wrestled at this year's Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia and then issued his own open challenge for WrestleMania 42. Femi accepted that challenge and the two men had one of the hottest feuds on the entire show.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 42 this year, Gunther and Heyman joined together in storyline because of Heyman's nearly year-long feud with Seth Rollins. Gunther and Rollins wrestled at WrestleMania, but for doing that, Gunther said that Heyman owed him a favor.

This storyline beat led to speculation that Gunther may want Lesnar for a match later this year. Gunther has retired John Cena, AJ Styles, and Goldberg. He may want to add Lesnar to that list and could do it when SummerSlam rolls into Lesnar's home state of Minnesota.