Must-See 'Raw' Features Return of Seth Rollins & Debut of Wyatt Sicks
Last night was an action-packed night on Raw. Here are the Top 10 highlights:
10.) Seth Rollins returns for World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins returned to Raw for the first time since losing the world heavyweight championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.
Announcing his goal to win back the world heavyweight championship, Rollins opined that the best way to achieve that was to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. Reigning champ Damian Priest welcomed Rollins back, and told him that there was no need for him to fight for the briefcase, as he could have an opportunity to regain the title at Money in the Bank, which is two weeks from Saturday. While initially suspicious of Priest’s warm welcome, Rollins accepted the offer.
9.) Otis fights back
After losing yet another shot at the Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday, Chad Gable asked for one more opportunity, but was sent to the back of the line by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Gable was furious, but determined to work his way back to the top. He asked Pearce for a match against a worthy opponent, and Pearce said that he knew just the man.
Though Gable seemed confident during his conversation with Pearce, that quickly faded when Braun Strowman was revealed as his opponent. When Strowman made quick work of Gable, Gable once again turned the blame towards Alpha Academy and ordered them to join him in the ring.
Gable began to lay hands on Akira Tozawa, but Maxxine Dupri stepped in between them. Dupri was injured during Gable’s match against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle, and she relied on a crutch to get around. Gable took her crutch and threw it out of the ring, forcing her to hobble out to get it. Seeing this, Otis finally had enough. After weeks of internal conflict, Otis finally worked up the courage to stand up to Gable, shoving his mentor to the mat. Otis left Gable in the ring as he assisted Dupri and Tozawa in their exit.
Later in the locker room, Gable found his students packing up and asked where they were going. Otis told him that they were officially done with Gable, and they were leaving. Gable angrily accepted this, and set his sights towards winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.
8.) Iyo Sky qualifies for Money in the Bank
Iyo Sky, Zelina Vega, and Kiana James competed in a triple threat match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank match.
Last year, Sky not only qualified for the Money in the Bank match, but won. She went on to successfully cash in on Bianca Belair and win the WWE Women’s Championship, making her the clear favorite to win. However, neither Vega nor James could be disregarded entirely. Vega especially had a dominant performance in the match, and may have won had it not been for a distraction at ringside.
Women’s world champion Liv Morgan, who interfered in last week’s match between Vega’s LWO teammates and The Judgment Day, showed up wearing Dominik Mysterio’s vest. When Vega turned her attention towards Morgan, James took advantage and knocked her off the apron.
Sky took advantage of James being distracted by Vega, rolling her up for a successful pinfall and becoming the first person to qualify for this year’s Money in the Bank match.
7.) Bron Breakker and Sheamus argue over a shot at the Intercontinental Championship
Fresh off a successful title defense at Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn spoke to the WWE Universe about his victory, the end of his feud with Chad Gable, and the future of his championship reign.
When Zayn said he would defend his title against anybody and everybody, Bron Breakker’s music hit, seemingly to answer the call. Breakker has been tearing through the roster, and he told Zayn that he and the Intercontinental title was next on the list. Zayn was on the verge of offering Breakker a shot at the belt when he was interrupted again, this time by Sheamus, making his case for an opportunity. Breakker wasn’t happy about being overlooked, and he got in Sheamus’s face.
Zayn decided the best way to settle this was to speak with Pearce about setting up a match between Sheamus and Breakker, which could potentially lead to the title opportunity they both so desperately desire.
6.) Zelina Vega attacks Liv Morgan
Dragon Lee, accompanied by LWO teammates Joaquin Wilde and Rey Mysterio, took on Carlito, accompanied by The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, in the next match of their ongoing feud. Lee dominated for much of the bout, making Carlito’s Judgment Day allies nervous.
While the match continued, Liv Morgan showed up for the second time that night. This time, she headed towards Dominik Mysterio, who had been looking for the vest she was wearing. She tried to flirt with him, but was interrupted by an attack from Zelina Vega, enraged that Morgan cost her the Money in the Bank qualifying match. With the referee distracted by the chaos outside the ring, McDonagh interfered with the action inside, taking down Lee and setting him up for Carlito to steal a victory.
5.) Drew McIntyre quits
On Saturday at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was once again screwed out of a championship. During the match against Priest, McIntyre came within inches of winning the title in front of his home country of Scotland. Unfortunately, while making the pin that surely would have secured McIntyre the victory, the referee was unconscious. A second referee ran in to count the pin, but it turned out not to be CM Punk, who then delivered a low blow to the Scottish Warrior, rendering him unable to kick out of Priest’s pin.
McIntyre was devastated not only by the loss, but that this had become a pattern. He put in all the work to earn championships, and believed he deserved to hold a title. McIntyre’s enemies not only succeeded at playing dirty to keep him from glory, but they faced few repercussions, if any.
When McIntyre spoke last night, he was greeted with chants of “CM Punk.” So McIntyre announced he was quitting WWE, a unique way to advance his feud with Punk. Could McIntyre return the favor by ruining Punk’s return to SmackDown this Friday?
4.) Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat Damage CTRL
Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane faced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a tag team match.
Last week, after Iyo Sky defeated Lyra Valkyria one-on-one, her Damage CTRL teammates joined in on a post-match beatdown of Valkyria. However, they were thwarted when Carter and Chance rushed to Valkyria’s aid, evening the numbers.
This week, Kai and Sane looked to get some revenge on Chance and Carter, but were unsuccessful. Chance and Carter celebrated their win with Valkyria, who had been rooting for them at ringside.
When Sky discussed with Kai and Sane after the match, she reiterated her sentiment from last week; Damage CTRL has to change. Otherwise, Sky would change things herself.
3.) Ludwig Kaiser interferes in Sheamus vs Bron Breakker
After witnessing an argument over who would be next in line for the Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn spoke to Adam Pearce about making a match between Sheamus and Bron Breakker official. As two of the heaviest hitters on the roster, Sheamus and Breakker had a noticeably brutal bout. Breakker has been wreaking havoc on the rest of the locker room, and there are not many who could match him. However, Sheamus is one of the few who could. It was really anyone’s game for most of the match, the winner of which would likely be offered an Intercontinental title opportunity.
This nailbiter of a fight reached an unsatisfying conclusion when Ludwig Kaiser appeared and attacked Sheamus, forcing a disqualification. Kaiser has had beef with Sheamus for the past couple of weeks, but made a new enemy in Breakker with this attack.
Breakker wasn’t happy that Kaiser interfered with his shot at the Intercontinental title. He would not take it lying down and speared Kaiser, before shoving Sami Zayn for good measure.
2.) Jey Uso qualifies for Money in the Bank
Jey Uso took one step closer to making good on last week’s promise to become Mr. Money in the Bank by defeating Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat to qualify for the men’s ladder match.
While Mysterio has won numerous achievements in WWE, the title of Mr. Money in the Bank has always eluded him. Balor was determined to advance to the ladder match and win the Money in the Bank briefcase to keep the contract away from anyone who may want to use it against Priest. Both Mysterio and Balor had plenty of motivation to qualify, and while it helped them to put up a solid fight, it wasn’t enough to stop Uso. The distractions from their respective allies in The Judgment Day and Braun Strowman certainly did not help their chances.
When the match ended, Uso celebrated as usual with fans dancing to his music and using their flashlights to light up the arena.
1.) The Wyatt Sicks make their sinister debut
Those who have been paying attention to WWE programming over the course of the past several weeks have noticed glitches in the audio and visual feed. Each of these led to QR codes that, when scanned, contained clues of a catastrophic event occurring on June 17th. At the end of last night’s episode of Raw, the wait finally ended.
As Uso celebrated his win, the lights and music in the arena cut out. Uso’s theme was replaced with a sole piano note played over and over, and the only source of light aside from the fireflies in the audience was a doorway at the top of the entrance ramp. The door swung open, revealing a fog covering the entire floor, and a wretched female figure crawled towards a glowing lantern. The masked woman stood up and pointed to the door, and the camera followed her direction. As it traveled backstage, we saw a pile of the bodies of crew members and superstars alike. The only figure still standing wore a grotesque rabbit mask and held a hammer that read “HELP”. Backstage, lights flickered to illuminate a man in a vulture mask perched atop a production cart, admiring more carnage.
Moving farther back the camera met a man in a pig mask before panning to Chad Gable, who lay unconscious with blood dripping from a wound on the side of his head. Behind Gable was the illuminated silhouette of a familiar figure, though one not seen in over a year.
Uncle Howdy walked back towards the doorway, leading his new family out with him. The five of them, portrayed by Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Bo Dallas, stood in front of the Corpus Christi audience as Uncle Howdy lifted the lantern and announced, “We’re here!”