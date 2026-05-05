Newly Debuted NXT Star Set for Name Change

Takaaki Watanabe, known as EVIL, worked in New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2011 to 2026. His tenure would see him primarily as a tag team wrestler, capturing the IWGP Tag Team Championships on two occasions before breaking off into singles success and becoming the double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

EVIL left NJPW earlier this year, deciding not to resign his contract back in January, and would go on to sign with WWE and debut on the April 28th episode of NXT, confronting the NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, placing him near the top of the card for the brand.

EVIL's NXT name

Commentary during EVIL's NXT debut didn't call him by anything, leading fans to wonder what his name might be for his WWE run.

EVIL | NJPW

Around the time EVIL signed with the promotion, there were rumors about what his name could be, as WWE had filed trademarks with one seeming very likely to be a fit for him — Nox Raijin,

Fightful Select has learned that EVIL is currently listed under his real name, Takaaki Watanabe, in WWE's internal roster, but that the trademark for Nox Raijin will, in fact, be his name in the company. EVIL will be the first former IWGP Heavyweight Champion to sign with WWE who will receive a name change, as previous champions like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were able to keep their original ring names.

Other NXT debuts joining the brand

April 28th delivered a packed episode of NXT as EVIL was far from the only name to make his debut with the promotion. Earlier in the night, fans got their first look at Lizzy Rain, the former Rayne Leverkusen, as she scored a victory over Nikkita Lyons.

Lizzy Rain vs Nikkita Lyons | The CW Network

Will Kroos showed up not long after EVIL's debut, attacking Tony D'Angelo after Tavion Heights made his main event intentions clear. That segment showed what the future NXT Championship division will look like after names like Ethan Page and Ricky Saints were moved to the main roster.

Kam Hendrix, Tristan Angels, and Tate Wilder also got involved in the show, setting up potential feuds with the likes of Myles Borne and The Birthright earlier in the show.

NXT suffered the loss of quite a few names with stars getting called up to the main roster, so this new wave of talent will be making up for that. It will be interesting to see how these new names fit in with the current roster and what they will be able to accomplish under the WWE banner.