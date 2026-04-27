NXT Star Announces Retirement After Being Released by WWE

In what has become a yearly tradition for WWE, multiple Superstars departed the company on Friday afternoon as part of the company's post-WrestleMania roster turnover.

With a large batch of stars leaving the main roster, spots are open, which will mean imminent debuts from NXT talents like Blake Monroe, Ricky Starks, and others.

NXT Superstar, Luca Crusifino, was one of the talents released from WWE on Friday. On Monday, he took his departure from WWE a step further and announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Luca Crusifino hangs up the boots after WWE release

Tony D'Angelo | The CW Network

"After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life," Crusifino wrote in a post on X. "Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable.

"I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the Performance Center … thank you! Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and sharing the ring with me ... As of today, I’m officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me."

Crusifino is best known for his role inside The D'Angelo Family in NXT. He joined the family in 2023 as the consigliere. Prior to that, he made his NXT debut in that year's Breakout Tournament.

After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life.



Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for… pic.twitter.com/RI5i8fpftV — mace . (@realromanmacek) April 27, 2026

When The D'Angelo Family broke up, Crusifino was left without a strong direction or character in NXT. Crusifino attempted to rework his act and gimmick on the WWE Evolve brand, but was released from WWE on Friday.

Other notable releases from the company included Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, and others. As for The D'Angelo Family, Stacks is a current member of the NXT roster as part of the Birthright Faction. Tony D'Angelo is the current NXT Champion.

D'Angelo dropped the mob gimmick when he returned to NXT at the end of 2025. He defeated Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry, and Ethan Page to win the title at this year's Stand and Deliver PLE prior to WrestleMania weekend.