NXT Gold Rush Results [11/18/25]: Major Title Change After Shocking Betrayal
The first week of NXT Gold Rush is in the books and Jacy Jayne is once again the top woman in NXT.
Tatum Paxley's dream of being the NXT Women's Champion turned into an absolute nightmare Tuesday night in New York. Weeks of apparent resentment on the part of Izzi Dame finally culminated in the Culling turning their back on the now former champion.
Just as Paxley appeared to have Jayne on the ropes during the Gold Rush main event, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance blocked her from rolling back into the ring, which allowed Dame to blast her out of nowhere with a big boot as the referee was busy tending to her opponent.
Dame then picked Paxley up off the floor and rolled her back into the ring, where Jacy was waiting to deliver the Rolling Encore and the Fatal Influence scored the decisive three count.
The loss ends Tatum's reign as the NXT Women's Champion after just 24 days. She defeated Jayne at NXT Halloween Havoc back on October 25, thanks in large part to The Culling's interference.
Spears, Vance and Dame now have a lot of questions to answer. Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday night's show in New York City.
NXT Gold Rush Week 1 Results:
Chelsea Green & Ethan Page defeated Thea Hail & Joe Hendry to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. Green picked up the win for her team after she hit Hail with the Unpretty-Her.
A backstage brawl between Tavion Heights and Josh Briggs spilled out onto the concourse of Madison Square Garden.
Blake Monroe defeated Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship. Zaria threw in the towel after Monroe locked in a submission hold on Ruca's injured left knee.
Oba Femi challenged Ricky Saints to a re-match at Deadline for the NXT Championship.
Myles Borne attacked Trick Williams with a steel chair.
DarkState defeated Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Some accidental friendly fire led to Slater falling victim to the Doomsday Device.
Jacy Jayne defeated Tatum Paxley to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Izzi Dame and The Culling attacked Paxley during the match, which allowed Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore to reclaim the title.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Tony Khan Reveals Whether WWE Asked To Include Adam Copeland In John Cena's Retirement Tour
John Cena Says He Isn't Retiring From WWE On His Own Terms
Major Name Rumored To Headline WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026
Becky Lynch, Triple H & Others React To Maxxine Dupri Winning Women's Intercontinental Title
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com