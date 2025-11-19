NXT Gold Rush Results [11/18/25]: Major Title Change After Shocking Betrayal

The first week of NXT Gold Rush is in the books and Jacy Jayne is once again the top woman in NXT.

Tatum Paxley's dream of being the NXT Women's Champion turned into an absolute nightmare Tuesday night in New York. Weeks of apparent resentment on the part of Izzi Dame finally culminated in the Culling turning their back on the now former champion.

Just as Paxley appeared to have Jayne on the ropes during the Gold Rush main event, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance blocked her from rolling back into the ring, which allowed Dame to blast her out of nowhere with a big boot as the referee was busy tending to her opponent.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?



IZZI DAME ATTACKED TATUM PAXLEY AND JACY JAYNE IS THE NEW NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/JeFuaGtRce — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

Dame then picked Paxley up off the floor and rolled her back into the ring, where Jacy was waiting to deliver the Rolling Encore and the Fatal Influence scored the decisive three count.

The loss ends Tatum's reign as the NXT Women's Champion after just 24 days. She defeated Jayne at NXT Halloween Havoc back on October 25, thanks in large part to The Culling's interference.

Spears, Vance and Dame now have a lot of questions to answer. Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday night's show in New York City.

NXT Gold Rush Week 1 Results:

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE Social Media

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page defeated Thea Hail & Joe Hendry to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. Green picked up the win for her team after she hit Hail with the Unpretty-Her.

A backstage brawl between Tavion Heights and Josh Briggs spilled out onto the concourse of Madison Square Garden.

Blake Monroe defeated Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship. Zaria threw in the towel after Monroe locked in a submission hold on Ruca's injured left knee.

Oba Femi challenged Ricky Saints to a re-match at Deadline for the NXT Championship.

REMATCH. ACCEPTED.



Ricky Saints and Oba Femi will run it back for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J0fJOzr9xs — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

Myles Borne attacked Trick Williams with a steel chair.

DarkState defeated Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Some accidental friendly fire led to Slater falling victim to the Doomsday Device.

Jacy Jayne defeated Tatum Paxley to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Izzi Dame and The Culling attacked Paxley during the match, which allowed Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore to reclaim the title.

