Latest On WWE's Main Roster Plans For NXT Champion Oba Femi

What does WWE think about one of NXT’s top superstars?

The brand got some added spotlight at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, which featured John Cena losing to Gunther in the 17-time World Champion’s final WWE match.

It also showcased some of NXT and TNA’s rising talents, including current NXT Champion Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater, and Sol Ruca.

Femi went one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Ruca defeated Bayley, and Evans and Slater had a great performance in a loss to then-World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

And it appears WWE could have huge plans for one of those superstars.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE officials were “unbelievably impressed” with Femi’s recent appearance on SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event to the point that they have introduced vignettes for him on Raw and SmackDown.

The report also states that WWE sources mentioned that the company views Femi “on par” with Bron Breakker, who will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s Raw.

Femi is reportedly set for a WWE main roster call-up “very soon.”

The 27-year-old regained the NXT Championship from Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline earlier this month.

Femi will defend the title against Slater at New Year’s Evil on January 6.

Is Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker A Future WrestleMania Event?

Oba Femi | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The star power of both Femi and Breakker has been on full display, so it should be no surprise that WWE views both superstars in a similar fashion.

At 6-6, 310 pounds, Femi has the presence of a top star, and he got a great reaction from WWE fans both in his match with Rhodes and in the verbal exchange between the two on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, WWE is all in on Breakker’s rise to the top.

He replaced the injured Seth Rollins as the leader of The Vision, and his championship opportunity against Punk could be a career-defining moment.

With both Femi and Breakker climbing the ladder in WWE, there’s no question that the two could be paired up in a WrestleMania main event in the future.

However, both men have made it clear that they aren’t the future, but instead, are the now in WWE.

Their potential is undeniable, and Femi seems set to join Breakker as one of WWE’s next big things.

