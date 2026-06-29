NXT Great American Bash 2026 Results: Kendal Grey Wins NXT Women's Title & More

A new NXT Women's Champion was crowned at NXT Great American Bash at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was the first-ever NXT PLE on broadcast television, with The CW audience watching history in the making as Kendal Grey defeated Lola Vice to win the NXT Women's Championship. After several missed opportunities, it was Grey who hit Shades of Grey to dethrone Vice to earn her first reign at the top in NXT.

Dubbed as The Takedown on SI's "One to Watch" this year, Grey has proven herself as one of the top rising stars in WWE, and the win should catapult her into a different stratosphere.

Elsewhere, Tony D'Angelo retained the NXT Championship with a hard-fought victory against former IWGP Champion Naraku.

Despite entering the match at a disadvantage after Naraku unleashed a fireball on him on NXT, D'Angelo managed to find a way to score the win.

Meanwhile, several other champions kept the gold around their waists at NXT Great American Bash.

Zaria retained the NXT Women's North American Championship in a stellar back-and-forth match against Tatum Paxley, Myles Borne earned the victory over Tavion Heights to retain the NXT Men's North American Championship, and Wren Sinclair defeated Arianna Grace to retain the Women's Speed Championship.

The champ RETAINS 👏



Zaria is STILL NXT Women's North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/wFzc6VfwJQ — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2026

Here's everything you need to know about NXT Great American Bash in Orlando.

NXT Great American Bash Results:

Tony D'Angelo defeated Naraku to retain the NXT Championship. D'Angelo came out on a mission, and he topped yet another worthy opponent to keep his NXT title reign going.

Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship. In a fantastic match, Zaria kicked out of the Cemetery Drive twice before hitting two F5's on Paxley to retain the championship.

Zaria | The CW Network

Shiloh Hill defeated Tristan Angels. Things had become personal between these two NXT newcomers, but Hill showcased both his unique personality and potential with the win.

Wren Sinclair defeated Arianna Grace to retain the Women's Speed Championship. Grace had her Birthright faction members at ringside, but it was Sinclair who retained the title in impressive fashion.

Saquon Shugars defeated Dion Lennox. While Shugars won the match between the former DarkState teammates, the numbers disadvantage was against him, as Osiris Griffin and Cutler James attacked Shugars after the match. Lennox hit Shugars with a baseball bat for good measure.

Myles Borne defeated Tavion Heights to retain the NXT North American Championship. Borne earned another victory to retain his title, and after the match, he noted that his former No Quarter Catch Crew peer pushed him to the limit.

"We push each other every day" 💪@mylesborne_wwe with some nice words for his friend Tavion Heights! pic.twitter.com/AEipLJxCaG — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

In a noteworthy announcement, NXT Heatwave and AAA are coming to the Bert Odgen Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on August 30.

Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women's Championship. Another competitive match between NXT's top women's stars, and after a few dramatic near falls, Grey pinned Vice to capture the title.