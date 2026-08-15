Paige And Nikki Bella Spar Over SmackDown Segment Being Cut

After a historic return to the WWE at WrestleMania this year, Paige has had a rough few weeks.

Paige wrestled in NXT and WWE for 11 years before leaving the company in 2022. She retired from in-ring competition because of a severe neck injury, but made her return in AEW in September of 2022.

At WrestleMania this year, Paige returned to her roots when she was the surprise partner of Brie Bella at the event. The Bella Twins were scheduled to participate in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but Nikki Bella was unable to wrestle because of an injury.

Instead, Paige took Nikki's spot and ended up winning the tag belts with Brie. The duo defended the championship valiantly but lost to Fatal Influence at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. That's where the drama began.

Paige and Brie dropped the tag titles to Fatal Influence, but teamed up with a returning Nikki Bella against the full Fatal Influence team at SummerSlam. The Bellas and Paige lost that too, and after the match, the Bella Twins violently destroyed Paige in the ring.

WWE women's division segment was cut on SmackDown

Nikki Bella | Netflix

Paige was reportedly set to have a segment on this week's SmackDown to finally address that attack. Friday night on social media, she revealed that the segment was cut. It later aired as a WWE digital exclusive.

Nikki Bella trolled Paige about the segment being chopped and Paige responded in kind.

"What was that, Paige???" Bella wrote on X. "I think I missed what you said." That's because Paige didn't get a chance to say anything.

Paige replied, "You’d think you’d want women to have segments instead of being cut. You’ve always been full of shit. It’s alright. I’ll just see ya in person next week."

You’d think you’d want women to have segments instead of being cut. You’ve always been full of shit. It’s alright I’ll just see ya in person next week bb ❤️ https://t.co/DnsWB68Doe — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 15, 2026

The Bella Twins have faced loads of bad luck since making their return to the WWE. Nikki Bella got hurt ahead of their WrestleMania match. In her return match at SummerSlam, Brie Bella suffered a severe shoulder injury and will be missing in-ring time because of it.

Paige teased an appearance on SmackDown next week, but that hasn't been confirmed by WWE at this time. Next week is set to be massive. On SmackDown, CM Punk will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Owens earned a shot at the title by winning a fatal four-way number one contender match at SummerSlam.