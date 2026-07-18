WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (7/18/26): Results, Highlights and Live Blog

The last major stop along the road to WWE SummerSlam is tonight at the world's most famous arena.

Saturday Night's Main Event is broadcasting live on Peacock from New York's Madison Square Garden and the state of the main event at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' hangs in the balance.

WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other for the title in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in two weeks' time, but they must first team up to battle Gunther and Sami Zayn. If they emerge victorious, then their match at SummerSlam will remain as currently scheduled. If they are unsuccessful, however, then their title fight will become a Fatal 4-Way with Gunther and Zayn added to the mix.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will also be in the house for Saturday Night's Main Event. He's two weeks out from defending his gold against Seth Rollins, but he'll be celebrating in the Big Apple tonight alongside New York Knicks star and 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

The newly branded 'King of New York', Danhausen, will be lacing up his very nice, very evil boots to battle The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh. Despite being outnumbered, Danhausen has turned down Matt Cardona's offer to be his backup. It's anyone's guess as to what kind of tricks Danhausen will have up his sleeve later this evening.

In the women's division, Bayley will look to settle the score when she faces her former friend and tag team partner Lyra Valkyria, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line as well. Paige and Brie Bella will defend the belts against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Paige and Brie Bella | Netflix

The Takedown on SI has all your live coverage of Saturday Night's Main Event right up until the final bell and any shenanigans that may follow.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live blog:

Joe Tessitore and WWE Hall of Famer Stephanie McMahon kicked off the Saturday Night's Main Event Countdown Show by running down the major stakes of tonight's main event tag team match. If Gunther and Sami Zayn win, they will be added to the WWE Championship Match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK!@_trickwilliams has taken over Madison Square Garden! pic.twitter.com/TlgLdzp9jN — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2026

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams received an outstanding ovation from the packed crowd inside Madison Square Garden as he made his way down to the ring for the night's opening contest against Laredo Kid.

The Lucha Libre AAA cruiserweight was able to gain the upper hand early when he connected with a missile drop kick from the top rope, but Trick shook off the cobwebs and he dropped Laredo with a spin kick.

Williams wasn't able to capitalize, however, as Laredo's speed made it difficult for Trick to implement his offense. The kid always seemed to be a step ahead and scored a close two count on the Men's U.S. Champion when he rolled through on a Book End attempt. After Trick had rolled to the outside, Laredo then climbed to the top rope and dove off with a senton to the outside.

Trick Willy gets the W. 👊



What a moment for @_trickwilliams in New York City!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sPFtwFWinJ — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2026

Laredo rolled Trick back into the ring and went for a corkscrew moonsault, but he came up empty. The moment he got to his feet, Williams was right there with a Trick Shot knee strike to pick up the victory.

Winner: Men's United States Champion Trick Williams.

Stephanie McMahon made her way down to the ring, where she introduced 2026 King of the Ring winner Oba Femi. The Ruler was greeted by loud "Oba" chants and fans performing his trademark strut as he made his way down to meet Stephanie.

When asked whether there was any trepidation about being locked inside Hell in a Cell with Brock Lesnar in two weeks' time, Femi said there was none. He's not the one who has been acting scared. He's not the one who lost at WrestleMania. He's not the one who faked a retirement. He's not the one who hired fake police.

At SummerSlam, he's not going to be locked inside Hell in a Cell with The Beast. It's Brock Lesnar who's going to be locked inside with Oba Femi.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card (results and still to come):

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams defeated Laredo Kid with the Trick Shot.

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn, the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam will become a Fatal 4-Way Match if Gunther and Zayn win