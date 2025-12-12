Predictions For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Will John Cena Win His Final Match?

The last time is now.

John Cena will wrestle the final match of his Hall of Fame career tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event. Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has promised to finally make him give up, but will The 'Greatest of All-Time' overcome the odds one more time and end his career a victory?

Also, there are reports that Cena and Gunther could actually kick off the show Saturday night in the Nation's Capital. Would that really be the wisest decision?

Oba Femi is back on top as The 'Ruler' of NXT, but did the WWE creative really have him beat Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline just so he could turn around and lose to Cody Rhodes this weekend? And if Femi doesn't pick up the win, which NXT stars do have the best chance of pulling off an upset?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to try and answer all those big questions and more in our WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions Show.

Get more in-depth discussions on the panel's picks in the video above, and please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel so you don't miss out on all of our talk shows and exclusive interviews.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater | WWE

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have been on an absolute heater since the moment they began teaming with one another, and that should continue this weekend when the World Tag Team Champions face off against two of the youngest and brightest stars that NXT and TNA Wrestling have to offer.

Considering that all Saturday Night's Main Event specials are now Peacock exclusives, there's no network hard out for this show. WWE should give these four men 30 minutes at the bare minimum and just sit back to enjoy the show. Evans and Slater will have plenty of opportunities to show the world what they can do in the ring, but we all expect the veterans of Styles and Lee to emerge victorious.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Zack Heydorn: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Blake Lovell: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

If you like to gamble, this match has 'upset special of the week' written all over it. There are many who believe that the NXT Women's Division has the deepest talent pool in all of professional wrestling, so it's somewhat surprising to see Sol Ruca as the lone women's representative from NXT on this show.

Regardless, the extraordinarily athletic California native is more than deserving of this spotlight. And knowing what we do about Bayley, it would not be surprising at all to learn that she's pushing behind the scenes to put Ruca over on Saturday. We all think she ultimately takes the win.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Sol Ruca

Zack Heydorn: Sol Ruca

Blake Lovell: Sol Ruca

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi | WWE

If the WWE creative team had decided to keep the NXT Championship on Ricky Saints, the story for a match with Cody Rhodes was already written out for them. Both men have been friends for a long time, dating back before their time together in AEW, but the company chose to go a different direction.

Oba Femi defeated Saints at NXT Deadline to win back his championship and earn this shot at the American Nightmare. Rick and Blake have a hard time believing that the company would book that title change, just to have Femi lose at Saturday Night's Main Event. Keep an eye out for Drew McIntyre, who very likely could get involved and cost Rhodes this match.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes

Blake Lovell: Oba Femi

John Cena's Final Match Against Gunther

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

Gunther has made it his mission to not only defeat John Cena in his last ever match, but to make The 'Greatest of All-Time' submit for the first time since 'Never Give Up' became his slogan. It's that particular detail of the story that will allow Cena to win, without actually getting his hand raised at the end of the night.

Cena has repeatedly said that he will be giving everything he has left to professional wrestling this year, and he will completely empty the tank on Saturday. His heart won't allow him to quit, but his body will finally break down after a physically dominating performance by The Ring General. Eventually, Gunther will reluctantly accept victory via pinfall.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Gunther

Zack Heydorn: Gunther

Blake Lovell: Gunther