How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
The last time is nearly upon us.
After performing for the WWE Universe over 2300 times throughout his career, John Cena will put a bow on his Hall of Fame resume when he wrestles for the final time at Saturday Night's Main Event live from Washington D.C. on December 13.
The 'Greatest of All-Time' has promised to give everything he has left to this business, but the question is whether he has still enough in the tank to topple The Ring General.
Gunther earned the right to face Cena in his retirement match by winning The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. The former World Heavyweight Champion ran roughshod over the four men he faced, and he sent a major message when he made LA Knight tap out in the finals.
John Cena has crafted his life's work around the belief that you never give up. That's exactly what The Ring General is promising Cena will do in front of a jampacked Capital One Arena this coming Saturday night.
Whether he wins or loses, many of the headlines coming out of this latest Peacock special live event will center around the legendary career of John Cena. The 17-Time World Champion, however, doesn't want all the attention from the show to be on the past.
Cena is looking to pay forward the opportunity that was given to him over 20 years ago when he faced Kurt Angle in an open challenge, and he's doing so by hosting a series of exhibition matches featuring the up and coming stars of NXT.
The future of WWE will be on full display as some of the best that NXT has to offer will go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest and most accomplished main roster Superstars going today.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes announced Friday night on SmackDown that he will be in the Nation's Capital to face off against the reigning NXT Champion. Ricky Saints will defend his title at NXT Deadline (which airs tonight on Peacock) against former champion Oba Femi.
Rhodes and Saints have been good friends since before their time together in rival All Elite Wrestling. Will Ricky get the opportunity to make a name for himself in WWE by facing The American Nightmare on one of the biggest stages, or will Oba Femi get to show why many believe he's the next big thing in WWE?
The NXT Women's Division is often touted as being the deepest talent pool in all of professional wrestling, so you just knew the ladies were not going to get shut out of this show. Former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca has been granted the chance to test her mettle against 5-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley.
Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced in the coming days. Here's everything we currently know about the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:
Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
Streaming: Saturday Night's Main Event streams exclusively on Peacock.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
John Cena's Final Match vs. Gunther
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Ricky Saints or Oba Femi
Bayley vs. Sol Ruca
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com