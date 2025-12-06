How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

The last time is nearly upon us.

After performing for the WWE Universe over 2300 times throughout his career, John Cena will put a bow on his Hall of Fame resume when he wrestles for the final time at Saturday Night's Main Event live from Washington D.C. on December 13.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' has promised to give everything he has left to this business, but the question is whether he has still enough in the tank to topple The Ring General.

"You finally and definitely will give up!"



Gunther has quite the message for John Cena... 👀 pic.twitter.com/WmcgOVcl3j — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

Gunther earned the right to face Cena in his retirement match by winning The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. The former World Heavyweight Champion ran roughshod over the four men he faced, and he sent a major message when he made LA Knight tap out in the finals.

John Cena has crafted his life's work around the belief that you never give up. That's exactly what The Ring General is promising Cena will do in front of a jampacked Capital One Arena this coming Saturday night.

Whether he wins or loses, many of the headlines coming out of this latest Peacock special live event will center around the legendary career of John Cena. The 17-Time World Champion, however, doesn't want all the attention from the show to be on the past.

Cena is looking to pay forward the opportunity that was given to him over 20 years ago when he faced Kurt Angle in an open challenge, and he's doing so by hosting a series of exhibition matches featuring the up and coming stars of NXT.

The future of WWE will be on full display as some of the best that NXT has to offer will go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest and most accomplished main roster Superstars going today.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes announced Friday night on SmackDown that he will be in the Nation's Capital to face off against the reigning NXT Champion. Ricky Saints will defend his title at NXT Deadline (which airs tonight on Peacock) against former champion Oba Femi.

Rhodes and Saints have been good friends since before their time together in rival All Elite Wrestling. Will Ricky get the opportunity to make a name for himself in WWE by facing The American Nightmare on one of the biggest stages, or will Oba Femi get to show why many believe he's the next big thing in WWE?

The NXT Women's Division is often touted as being the deepest talent pool in all of professional wrestling, so you just knew the ladies were not going to get shut out of this show. Former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca has been granted the chance to test her mettle against 5-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced in the coming days. Here's everything we currently know about the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

Streaming: Saturday Night's Main Event streams exclusively on Peacock.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

John Cena's Final Match vs. Gunther

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Ricky Saints or Oba Femi

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

