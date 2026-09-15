Reported Reason Behind Sami Zayn's Title Win on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn shocked the world by defeating CM Punk to win the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown in Mexico City, and a new report provides an update on the situation.

Zayn challenged Punk for the title in the main event of the September 11 episode of SmackDown, and the match broke down into a chaotic conclusion. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae interfered, as Gargano hit Punk with the championship.

Kevin Owens got involved as well, as he accidentally hit Punk with the gold as well. Zayn ultimately emerged victorious and won the title for the second time.

The new report provides more detail on the reasoning behind Zayn's win and the company's plans for the immediate future.

Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE wants Sami Zayn to have a major match at Crown Jewel

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that, according to multiple sources, WWE had Zayn regain the world championship because the company wants to have a match between him and Roman Reigns headline Crown Jewel in November.

The report notes that, with the win on Friday, Zayn is positioned as the WWE Champion ahead of that match, and he also has multiple challengers to work with. Additionally, this direction allows WWE to hold off on a rematch between Reigns and Punk.

Crown Jewel typically features matches between the world champions. By taking the title off Punk, WWE is leaving that clash for another time down the road, if and when they opt to do so.

Crown Jewel is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. This will be the company's first event in Saudi Arabia since Night of Champions in June, where Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time. He defeated Gunther and Cody Rhodes to win the title, but he lost the gold to Punk less than two weeks later. Zayn has remained part of the title picture on SmackDown ever since.

The reported match between Zayn and Reigns has plenty of history behind it. Zayn had a memorable run as a member of The Bloodline before he turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. He then lost to Reigns at Elimination Chamber the next month.

Zayn later reunited with The Bloodline, but they have gone their separate ways once again in recent months. Given their past connection, it's safe to say many fans will be excited to see how this chapter of the story could unfold.