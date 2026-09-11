WWE SmackDown Preview (9/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Sami Zayn is finally getting his opportunity in Mexico City, Mexico.

WWE is taking over Arena CDMX tonight and there are four huge championship matches on the Friday Night SmackDown card, headlined by CM Punk defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against the "Last Real Good Guy" in WWE.

Ever since he lost the WWE Championship nine days into his first reign, Zayn has stopped at nothing to get what he believes he deserves, a rematch against The 'Best in the World.' After a series of attacks on both Punk and his challengers, Punk gave into Sami's demands and that championship match is going down tonight.

The Interim WWE Women's Championship will also be on the line as Chelsea Green, who is still recovering from a broken orbital bone, will go one-on-one with Nia Jax. Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints will battle it out for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, and The War Raiders will defend the AAA Tag Team Titles against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Nikki Bella and Paige will also take their bitter rivalry to the next step when they meet in singles competition, while Cody Rhodes attempts to move forward following his loss to Randy Orton this past weekend at Sunday Night's Main Event.

Cody Rhodes went for the punt, and Randy Orton is BEGGING for mercy!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/JqOcygqYKq — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2026

The American Nightmare had his former mentor right where he wanted him, but even after promising to kill the Legend Killer, Rhodes just could not follow through with a punt kick to Orton's head. And it cost him. Rhodes will address the WWE Universe later this evening.

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Gunther, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn

CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

By any means necessary. That's been the mindset of Sami Zayn ever since he lost the WWE Championship to CM Punk back in July. He's been complaining about the grave injustice he faced in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and interfering in seemingly all of his big matches. The 'Best in the World' finally got fed up with Zayn's antics last week and gave in to his demands for a one-on-one championship opportunity.

Interim WWE Women's Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax

Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax | WWE

Chelsea Green will be putting her Interim WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since she won the gold in a ladder match at SummerSlam. Green wants to be a fighting champion and is battling through a broken orbital bone in order to meet GM Nick Aldis' 30-day deadline to defend her title. She'll face the bigger and stronger Nia Jax, who is eagerly awaiting her compromised opponent.

AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints | WWE

Rey Fenix has been on the run of his WWE career ever since he captured the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. He's been traveling the world and defending that title across SmackDown, NXT and AAA. After coming up just short in the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament, Fenix will refocus his energy on defending his title once again, this time against a very hungry Ricky Saints.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth | WWE

Just when Damian Priest thought he was out, R-Truth pulled him back in. The former World Heavyweight Champion seemed very at peace about no longer being one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions last week on SmackDown. He was ready to move on and focus on getting his solo career back on track, but when an opportunity at the AAA World Tag Team Titles presented itself, Truth talked Priest into attempting one last run together.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Paige vs. Nikki Bella | WWE

It doesn't get much more personal that this one. Ever since Nikki Bella betrayed Paige at SummerSlam, these former Divas Champions have been completely unfiltered when unleashing their true feelings about each other to the entire world. This contest has all the ingredients to produce more of a drag-out fight than it does a professional wrestling match. There's a good chance this one doesn't see a clean finish.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the AAA World Tag Team Championship

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

What's next for Cody Rhodes following his loss to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event