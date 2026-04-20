Roman Reigns Announces Full-Time Return as Report Reveals New Feuds

Roman Reigns has dropped a huge hint on his WWE future after WrestleMania 42.

The WrestleMania Sunday main event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas proved to be a classic, as "The Tribal Chief" returned to the head of the table by defeating CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It marked Reigns' first run with the title in WWE and the first time he's notched singles gold since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

After the show, Reigns surprised WWE fans with a bold statement about his status with the company moving forward.

Roman Reigns' WWE Schedule as New World Heavyweight Champion

Reigns addressed his upcoming schedule on the WrestleMania 42 post-show, noting that he'll once again be a regular on WWE programming now that he's champion.

"All this part-time crap, we're gonna fix that," Reigns said. "Ya'll better make some room, because ya'll gonna see my ass all summer."

Since the aforementioned match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns has competed in only 12 matches. The victory against Punk was just his fourth singles match during that span.

But now that he's back wearing one of the top titles in WWE, it appears that he will welcome anyone who wants to step up for a shot at the championship.

Oba Femi Calls Out Roman Reigns After WrestleMania

Who are some of the top options to face Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship?

One name became very clear after WrestleMania, as Oba Femi, who defeated Brock Lesnar in impressive fashion to open up Night 2, took aim at Reigns following the PLE.

"I think tomorrow is a celebration," Femi said. "I think in the coming weeks is the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC can get some.”

"THE OTC CAN GET SOME" 😤@Obaofwwe is letting the Tribal Chief KNOW he has arrived! pic.twitter.com/qEZmN3m8TF — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

During Reigns' post-show appearance, fans in attendance were chanting "Oba's gonna kill you" at him, which sparked a response.

"Oba had a big night," Reigns stated. "Oba, you gonna kill me? You still seem a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I’ve done that many times. I've done it with a title on the line. Let’s see how you do through the summer. Then we'll know if you can step to the Greatest of All Time.”

Could Femi and Reigns be on a collision course for a possible match at the two-night SummerSlam extravaganza in August? It would be a logical direction.

Meanwhile, Bodyslam reports that in addition to Femi being a likely opponent for Reigns, Gunther is also expected to be in the mix.

It was a successful WrestleMania for "The Ring General," who defeated Seth Rollins on Saturday.

Reigns and Gunther were the final two of the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match, with Reigns earning the victory to secure his shot at Punk.