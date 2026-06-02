The Rock Could Impact Major Plans for Oba Femi Heading into WrestleMania 43

The WWE creative team reportedly has major plans in line for Oba Femi. They'd be crazy not to, but those plans could end up changing if a certain electrifying sports entertainer decides he wants to step back into the ring.

Femi is coming off of his first major loss as a member of the main roster. It took seven F-5's, including one through the commentary table, but Brock Lesnar conquered The Ruler at Clash in Italy over the weekend.

While some, including myself, were concerned that a loss to Lesnar could have stalled his momentum, Femi bounced back in a major way on Monday Night Raw when he decimated Penta, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes to advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. He did so with one good arm and with the WWE Universe just as hot for him as they were prior to his match with Lesnar. If not even more so.

Femi then grabbed a microphone to remind Brock Lesnar that the score was 1-1 and that he would see him down the line. A trilogy between these two behemoths was a foregone conclusion from the moment The Beast ended his "retirement," but when will that third match take place?

It's been speculated for months that Lesnar could retire at SummerSlam this year, with the show taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. If Femi were to win the King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions on June 27, however, he would earn a title shot against the world champion of his choosing at that show.

During the latest edition of Self Made Sessions, strong language advisory for anyone who checks out the show, Ibou offered a potential spoiler that fans of The Ruler may not want to hear. Those that he spoke with in WWE say that Seth Rollins is currently the favorite to win the tournament and challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Both Seth Rollins and Oba Femi are being lined up for The OTC

Seth Rollins | WWE

Ibou was told that both Seth Rollins and Oba Femi are locked in to face Roman Reigns at some point. The question comes down to which match takes place at SummerSlam and which match takes place at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

If Rollins is the favorite to win King of the Ring, Ibou speculates that Femi will indeed face Lesnar for a third time at SummerSlam and then get his world title push early next year. Although he said there is the potential for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to throw a wrench into everything come WrestleMania season.

"Unless Dwayne decides to wrestle at Saudi... Roman's gonna work Seth and Oba, and one of those is gonna be SummerSlam and one of those is Mania," Ibou said. "We know that he keeps things close to the vest. Right now, if Dwayne’s not doing Mania, then they’re looking to do Oba Femi and Roman at Mania."

The Rock | The CW Network

Ibou did say that WWE recently reworked most of the plans the creative team had already mapped out for the summer, evidenced in part by Gunther's move to SmackDown, and he cautioned that these tentative plans could change at any time. It was said that the creative for SummerSlam has several moving pieces and is still up in the air.