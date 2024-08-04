Roman Reigns Returns at SummerSlam

Wrestling On FanNation

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Roman Reigns is back.

Reigns returned in the final moment of the main event, giving an assist to Cody Rhodes in his WWE Championship defense against Solo Sikoa.

The SummerSlam stage was too big for Sikoa, who had no chance of winning this match. But Rhodes made him look strong throughout the match, which was necessary to build a new monster heel.

The match will be overshadowed because of all the focus on Reigns returning, but it was a competitive main event, with the added bonus of Arn Anderson giving words of encouragement to Rhodes before the match. Considering it was contested under Bloodline Rules, that meant plenty of room for interference, which included the new Bloodline, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, with Reigns standing as the deciding factor.

Reinserting Reigns back into WWE adds endless possibilities. That begins with WarGames at Survivor Series, as well as Rhodes-Reigns III, which is inevitable. Now how that factors in The Rock will also be fascinating.

But the future can wait. The present is red-hot for WWE, especially with Roman Reigns back in the ring.

