Jey Uso Says Bron Breakker Can Do One Major Thing Better Than Roman Reigns
Jey Uso may be standing alongside his cousin Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025, but the former World Heavyweight Champion has given major props to one of the men who will be standing opposite the OG Bloodline duo at Metlife Stadium.
Uso is no stranger to Bron Breakker, having traded the Intercontinental Title back-and-forth with the young Steiner in 2024. And having eaten his fair share of Breakker's spears over the past 12 months, Uso has confirmed the former NXT Champion delivers a more devastating version of the move than The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
Speaking at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, the multiple time Tag Team Champion conceded that Breakker's spear was superior to his cousin's, saying, “I’d have to go with the young homie, Bron Breakker. You guys see it. Yeah, I’d have to give it to the young homie, though. I’d have to give it to him on that,” he said.
“I mean, he’s from a generational family as well. The Steiners. His dad, my dad, raised each other’s game, and we’re doing the same with him now. So, I’m just blessed to even be up here.”
Uso and Reigns will face off against Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team action at SummerSlam, at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The event will be the first ever two-night SummerSlam, taking place across Saturday August 2 and Sunday August 3. The match is Reigns' first bout since the main event of night one at WrestleMania 41 in April, when he and CM Punk lost to Seth Rollins in a triple threat match.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
