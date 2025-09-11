Saudi Arabia Already Has Match Ideas For WrestleMania 43
WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia hasn't even been officially announced yet and already it is being reported that multiple matches are already being planned for an event that is still 18 months away.
It was reported yesterday that The Showcase of the Immortals would take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2027, following the release and subsequent pulling of a press release in Arabic that apparently confirmed the news.
There Are Already Matches Being Planned For Saudi Arabia's WrestleMania
With the news not even officially announced yet, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer revealed that the biggest names possible are wanted for WrestleMania 43, with money not being an issue to potentially convince retired stars to come back for one more match.
"They have matches that they want and they’re working really, really hard to get," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio, "Even though it’s a couple of years, I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to get them, but they’re gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want obviously. We’re talking about anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money for this show. That’s what they want.
(Bryan Alvarez: “So we’re talking there’s gonna be Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold vs The Rock? Is that what we’re looking at here?”)
"Neither of those specific matches have I heard, but… yes. Some of those people will… I would presume all of those people will be contacted and the ones who wanna do it will be able to. Some may not want to do it. But the ones who have any interest in doing it, or any interest in a great payday, they’ll be able to get it on that show, yeah.”
Turki Alalshikh is the 'Final Boss' For WrestleMania 43
Meltzer also explained how Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman stepped in to get the event moved forward by 12 months, “WWE wanted it in 2028. They had commitments for 2027.
“The reason it had to be 2027… Turki (Al-Sheikh) is running the show – Ari Emanuel is the head of TKO, Nick Khan is the head of WWE, Dana White is the head of UFC, Dana White and Nick Khan are the head of TKO boxing. However, the final boss is Turki, because he’s the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal."
Next year's WrestleMania will once again take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, having already been held in the stadium in Nevada this past April. The plan had initially been for New Orleans to host WrestleMania 42 at the Superdome.
