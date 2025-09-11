Wrestling On FanNation

Conflicting Reports Emerge On Stephanie Vaquer's Injury Ahead Of WWE WrestlePalooza

Vaquer is scheduled to face Iyo Sky for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship.

Jon Alba

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer
IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer / WWE

Stephanie Vaquer has waited patiently for her shot at the WWE Women's World Championship, and a new report indicates the journey to her title opportunity has been more testing than believed.

Vaquer won a battle royal at WWE Evolution in July to clinch a No. 1 contender spot for the WWE Women's World Championship. She was supposed to face then-champion Naomi at WWE Clash in Paris, but the champion revealed she was pregnant in real life before the show.

This vacated the title, and thus, Vaquer's championship match was put on hold.

It was then revealed she would face former world champion Iyo Sky for the vacant belt at WWE WrestlePalooza, as WWE debuts on ESPN with the major Premium Live Event on Sept. 20. While the show is stacked with the likes of AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar returning to the ring for the company, Vaquer's match is no doubt set to be a featured bout.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, however, her status for the match isn't as clear, though she should be good to.

"She has a minor injury. That's the situation, but I think she's wrestling next week," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio Wednesday night. "I don't know the whole story, but I was told by WWE that it's a minor thing, it's nothing to worry about, and she's going to be doing matches going forward."

Vaquer's Path To Gold

WWE Wrestlepalooza
Vaquer will get her shot at the title on Sept. 20. / WWE

Ironically, Vaquer made her official WWE main roster debut following WrestleMania 41, facing Iyo Sky in a match that went to a no contest. Prior to that, she spent time as both the NXT Women's North American Champion, and NXT Women's Champion.

MORE: Why WWE WrestleMania 43 Will Reportedly Be Held In Saudi Arabia

Vaquer lost the women's title to Jacy Jayne on May 27 in a major upset, a match that would be considered her farewell to NXT.

Interestingly enough, Meltzer's broadcast partner Bryan Alvarez noted on the same program he had heard the opposite of Dave, and that there were no issues with Vaquer regarding the upcoming match with Sky.

The company has not disclosed anything publicly regarding her injury status at this tie.

