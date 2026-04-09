The WWE Star Randy Orton is Excited to See Turn Heel

Randy Orton sees great heel potential in this WWE Superstar.

Throughout his WWE career, Randy Orton has had several runs as both a heel and a babyface. His run as a heel in 2009 is still something fondly remembered and spoken about by the WWE Universe.

While Orton has recently turned heel once again on the road to WrestleMania 42 for his WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes, the fans don't seem interested in booing The Viper. But how would they react if this young Raw Superstar decided to take the heel path in the future?

Randy Orton | WWE

Randy Orton is excited to see what happens when Je'Von Evans turns heel

WWE Superstar Je'Von Evans was a recent guest on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast. When it was mentioned that they couldn't see him turning heel because the audience wouldn't boo him, Evans revealed that he had a conversation with Randy Orton, during which The Viper expressed his excitement to see him as a heel.

"There's actually a lot of people that don't really see a heel Je'Von," Je'Von Evans said. "I was talking to -- before Randy [Orton] started going crazy. I was talking to him about it. He was like, 'Yeah, bro, you're just such a good babyface. I'm kind of excited to see what happens when you're a heel.'

"Because, bro, the crowd as of right now, they like me a lot. But you know, people, if you do your research, sometimes Je'Von's twin brother, named Jay Malachi, he can tweet. Sometimes he just be doing too much and he gets too aggressive and gets too mad. You feel me, but I've talked to him about it, and he's taking a break from wrestling right now."

For those unaware, Jay Malachi was Evans' name on the independent scene before signing with WWE.

Will the WWE Universe boo Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42?

Since Randy Orton's heel turn on Cody Rhodes last month, the WWE Universe hasn't been particularly cooperative in booing The Viper ahead of his main event match against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 42.

The company went into desperation mode last week on SmackDown, aligning Orton with Pat McAfee in a last-ditch effort to get Orton booed next weekend at the Showcase of the Immortals.

While there is a lot of heat currently on McAfee and TKO management for involving themselves in the WrestleMania main event picture once again, it's far from a guarantee that the fans will play ball next weekend in Vegas and boo Orton and cheer Rhodes.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WrestleMania 42 later this month.