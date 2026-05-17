Why has Randy Orton disappeared from WWE programming?

The WWE Universe was treated to a lot of Randy Orton on the road to WrestleMania 42, where he challenged Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. While many expected Orton to leave the Showcase of the Immortals with his 15th World Championship, Rhodes went on to retain the title.

Following the match, Orton listened to the voices inside his head and brutally attacked Rhodes, laying him out with a punt. A move Orton hasn't used in several years. At that point, it appeared the two men were set to have a rematch a few weeks down the line at Backlash, but the match didn't take place. In fact, Orton hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania. So what exactly is going on with The Viper?

Randy Orton is reportedly dealing with a significant back injury

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Orton is dealing with a significant back injury and that's likely why he didn't leave WrestleMania 42 as WWE Champion.

This likely altered creative plans on the SmackDown brand, as all signs pointed to Orton leaving with the WWE Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals. There were even plans set for a tag match at Backlash that would have seen Orton team with Pat McAfee to take on Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll. Obviously, the matchup never came to fruition.

Orton's history of back injuries is well documented. The last time his back gave him serious issues was back in May of 2022, when he was written off of television by The Usos. At the time, it was reported that this injury could be career-ending. However, Orton was able to return 18 months later at Survivor Series 2023 as a surprise member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team.

Will Randy Orton ever win a 15th World Championship?

Randy Orton with the punt kick to Cody Rhodes!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/n7MzeHHEMJ — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 19, 2026

It seemed like all the stars had aligned for Randy Orton to get one step closer to John Cena's 17 World Title reigns at WrestleMania 42. But it's impossible to plan for an injury such as this, which certainly puts Orton's pursuit of the record in serious jeopardy.

The last time Orton was sidelined with a back injury, he almost didn't return to the ring. If this injury is as significant as Meltzer claims, it's very possible we witnessed The Viper's final match at the Showcase of the Immortals this year, seemingly shutting the door on a 15th World Championship.

It would be a somber way for Orton to go out as the first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, who deserves to end his career on his terms. But when it comes to injuries like these, sometimes the talent doesn't get a say in how their career comes to an end.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest on Randy Orton's WWE status as it becomes available.