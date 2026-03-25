Top WWE Executive Responsible for Matt Cardona's Return

Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, was ahead of his time as a WWE Superstar.

Cardona gained a cult following after being perceived as held back in WWE when he worked as Ryder in 2011. He started his own YouTube show, the Z! True Long Island Story, which grabbed new fans and showcased a different side of his personality that wasn't viewed on television.

Throughout his first run with WWE, Cardona won the WWE United States Championship and flirted with top stars like John Cena and Kane near the top of the card, but was never a focused attraction for the company.

In April of 2020, Cardona was released from his contract at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After his release, Cardona did what he's always done, and that's connect with wrestling fans in a special way.

When restrictions around social distancing and COVID-19 began to get lifted, Cardona jumped into the independent wrestling business and reinvented himself as The Indie God. Cardona stepped out of his comfort zone and turned heads when he wrestled at Death Match against Nick Gage for the GCW promotion.

Cardona made waves on the independent circuit but consistently said his goal was to return to WWE. That happened in 2025. Cardona appeared on WWE television in October of 2025 as a special challenger on NXT. He was officially signed back to WWE in January of 2026.

Nick Khan was a pivotal figure in Matt Cardona returning to WWE

WWE President Nick Khan | IMAGO / MediaPunch

During a new interview with Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, Cardona detailed how his return to WWE and credited Nick Khan as a key executive that made it possible.

“So I’m working for TNA but not technically like under contract. And TNA does the invasion of NXT, and they asked to have me," Cardona said. And I know I’m not under contract, but I’m like, I’m going to sneak in. Sure, I’ll do it. I do and that leads to a match.

"And Chelsea was doing media for Rumble in Saudi. And Nick Khan was there. She said to Nick something like, ‘Did you see my husband wrestle on NXT?’ Nick said something like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet your husband. Talk to your husband and give him my number.’ She gave me Nick Khan’s number and you know I’m texting immediately. And then Nick called me right there, said, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I want to come back.’ And the ball kind of got rolling from there.”

Since returning to the company, Cardona has had a handful of matches on SmackDown. Most recently, he was viciously attacked by Randy Orton. Cardona defended Cody Rhodes after Orton attacked Rhodes. This led to Orton destroying Cardona as SmackDown went off the air.

Orton and Rhodes are scheduled to collide at WrestleMania 42. The biggest WWE event of the year takes place inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas.