Did WWE Ever Give Serious Consideration to a Legacy Reunion at WrestleMania 42?

When Randy Orton was on the phone with an unidentified person ahead of WrestleMania 42, fan theories started running wild over who could have been on the other end of the line.

As we all know by now, it ended up being Pat McAfee, a reveal that will arguably go down as one of the most ill-received in WWE history.

Given that Orton's rivalry with Cody Rhodes was originally based on their decades-long history with one another, many began to wonder if the WWE creative team would consider bringing Ted DiBiase Jr. back into the fold.

DiBiase Jr., the son of the Million Dollar Man, was the third man in the Legacy faction that was led by Orton in the late 2000s. He held the World Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions and later held the Million Dollar Championship that his father made famous.

He's largely left the professional wrestling world behind him since his departure from WWE in 2013, but was there much consideration given to bringing him in for an angle with his old stablemates? Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says the answer to that question was no.

"Although DiBiase was in the building filming his reactions, he wasn’t involved and never was planned to be involved in the program. We’re told there was never serious consideration for him to be involved," Ross Sapp said in his report.

Ted DiBiase Jr. was at WrestleMania, despite not being considered for a role on the show

Cody Rhodes | WWE

In addition to TKO executives having their own plans for the Orton and Rhodes rivalry, DiBiase Jr.'s recent legal troubles could have played a major factor in his lack of involvement in the story.

He was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in the spring of 2023 on 13 counts related to one of the largest welfare fraud scandals in Mississippi state history. He was accused of conspiring to misappropriate nearly $3 million in federal funds, but was found not guilty on all counts just three weeks ahead of WrestleMania 42.

There's also the issue of DiBiase owing Randy Orton $25,000, which The Viper brought to light on a recent podcast appearance and later on social media in an exchange with DiBiase's father. Sean Ross Sapp was told that Orton was being serious, but was not given any additional context.

I see you 👀 pic.twitter.com/33lIMFguoq — Ted DiBiase Jr. (@TedDiBiase) April 19, 2026

"DiBiase attended WrestleMania with his lawyer but was not an invited guest of WWE. Instead, he was in town for WrestleCon. One source speculated that he was sponsored by the water company on his shirt for a ticket."

Cody Rhodes went on to defeat Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday to retain his WWE Championship, ending the Pat McAfee drama in the process. The American Nightmare now appears to be on a collision course with Gunther.