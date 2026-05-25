How WWE is Handling Ludwig Kaiser's Recent Arrest

Ludwig Kaiser, also performing as El Grande Americano for WWE Raw and AAA, is just days away from one of the biggest matches of his career, but he's also now facing some legal trouble.

The 35-year-old, whose legal name Marcel Barthel, was arrested last week on a simple battery charge out of Florida.

The alleged incident took place back on the night of Thursday, April 23. The victim in the case accused Barthel of repeatedly punching him after he had made a comment about Barthel and an unidentified female being 'uncontrollably intimate' with each other inside an apartment complex elevator.

El Grande Americano | Netflix

Barthel was also accused of making further threats of violence against the victim, and officers found enough evidence to file charges. It was reported that Barthel turned himself in immediately after an arrest warrant was issued and he has since pleaded not guilty.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider later obtained a motion that was filed by Barthel's legal team that would allow him to remain on the road with WWE and AAA while the legal process plays out.

"The motion notes that Barthel learned of the arrest warrant against him on May 19th while he was in Mexico and immediately flew back to Orlando to turn himself in," Johnson wrote in his report. "It also pointed out that he has no prior criminal record. The motion states that Barthel's job requires him to travel around the United States and internationally in order to maintain his employment."

State attorneys did not object to the motion and Bartel was able to take part in an event this past Friday, where El Grande Americano was honored by Kings League México.

WWE is not expected to discipline Ludwig Kaiser

El Grande Americano | Netflix

El Grande Americano is set to face the Original El Grande Americano, widely known as Chad Gable, in a highly anticipated Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes in Monterrey this coming Saturday, May 30.

Barthel's recent arrest put that match into question, but barring something else unforeseen, it is now set to go off without a hitch. In addition to the court not objecting to Barthel's international travel, the insiders at False Finish say that WWE management is not expected to discipline him at this time.

In the days since his arrest, a different story about what happened between Barthel and the alleged victim has surfaced online. While unconfirmed at this time, it does paint Barthel in a much better light than the official police report.

A reminder that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. We'll continue to provide updates on Bartel's legal case as more information becomes available.