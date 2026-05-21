WWE Star El Grande Americano Arrested in Florida

WWE Superstar El Grande Americano was arrested on Wednesday in Florida.

Last June, WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser donned the gimmick of El Grande Americano while the original Americano (Chad Gable) was sidelined with an injury. Since then, Kaiser's popularity under the mask in AAA has skyrocketed, quickly becoming one of the top babyfaces of the company.

El Grande Americano and the Original El Grande Americano are set to compete in a mask versus mask match at AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30. But will a recent shocking arrest put this highly anticipated match in jeopardy?

El Grande Americano | WWE

El Grande Americano arrested and charged with battery in Florida

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to social media on Wednesday evening to report that WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser (AKA El Grande Americano) was arrested and charged with battery this week in Florida.

Sapp would also clarify that the battery charge was against a male following an altercation, so whatever went down wasn't a domestic situation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also chimed in on the news, reporting that Kaiser was, in fact, arrested on May 20 and charged with battery. Johnson was also able to confirm that Kaiser was released from Orange County Corrections on $1,000 bail at 11:20 PM on Wednesday evening.

An image of Ludwig Kaiser's (real name Marcel Barthel) mugshot can be seen in an embedded post below.

Ludwig Kaiser’s arrest today in Orange County, FL is accurate. It was said the battery charge was against a male after an altercation. Not a domestic situation as some were speculating.



- @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/PydKMTr2c3 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 21, 2026

What does El Grande Americano's arrest mean for AAA Noche De Los Grandes?

While Kaiser's arrest might end up being a minor charge based on the price of the bond, that doesn't mean this arrest won't cause issues for El Grande Americano moving forward, especially as it relates to his time in AAA.

As of this writing, Kaiser is scheduled to be in Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey to compete at AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30 against the Original El Grande Americano in a mask versus mask match. Unfortunately, that might not be possible now.

It's likely that Kaiser won't have any issues competing in the United States, but trying to get across the border following a recent battery charge could be problematic.

El Grande Americano | Netflix

Beyond the mask versus mask match, these matches have been announced for

AAA Noche De Los Grandes:

AAA Latin American Championship: The Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. The Son of the Viking

AAA World Tag Team Championship: Pagano and Psycho Clown (c) vs. The War Raiders

La Catalina, Lola Vice, and Bayley vs. The Toxics (Lady Flammer, The Ivy, and Lady Wonder)

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest on El Grande Americano's arrest as it becomes available.