Update on Ticket Sales with WrestleMania 42 Just Three Weeks Away

WrestleMania 42 is less than a month away and WWE is still working hard to move tickets to the event inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, the company jolted ticket sales for their biggest event of the year when they celebrated Austin 3:16 day. On 3/16, tickets for WrestleMania 42 and other WWE live events were 31.6% off. WWE now has a new offer to keep sales momentum rolling.

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE is now offering a 25% discount on WrestleMania tickets. The goal is, of course, to increase sales and to make sure the building looks full by the time the first bell rings. The special sale can be applied toward Raw, SmackDown, and Hall of Fame tickets during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

Right now, WWE has sold 39,800 tickets for night one of WrestleMania 42. That night is reportedly set to be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Night two, which is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, has approximately 41,300 tickets sold at this time.

The repot from Wrestling Observer indicates that 50,000 tickets sold to each night is within reasonable estimates.

WWE is set to take over Las Vegas during WrestleMania week. Not only will they run two nights of WrestleMania inside of Allegiant Stadium, but they'll also run SmackDown and Raw from Sin City. Plus, WWE will produce the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a new Kill Tony comedy event that week as well.

WWE makes a key pivot on WrestleMania strategy

NXT Stand & Deliver | WWE

Typically, WWE has run an NXT Stand and Deliver event in conjunction with WrestleMania weekend. This year, the company is pivoting from that strategy and running the show two weeks prior and in a different city. NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on April 4 from St. Louis.

WrestleMania 42 will take place live from Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. This is the second year in a row WWE is bringing the event from Vegas and from the same stadium.

Other announced matches for the event include Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Undisputed Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a special open challenge match.