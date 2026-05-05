WWE Announces New Roman Reigns Television Dates After Advertising Mishap

WWE has officially confirmed future television dates for the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.

Last week, WWE revealed that Reigns would be on various episodes of WWE Raw in June, but that was quickly framed as a marketing mistake by the company. Now, a new batch of Reigns television appearances has been revealed, and this time it's accurate.

According to WWE, Reigns will be on television for a stretch of shows to finish out the month of May. The run will start with the Backlash PLE this weekend and conclude with the Clash In Italy show at the end of the month.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Roman Reigns appearance dates

May 9 - Backlash in Tampa, Florida

May 11 - WWE Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee

May 16 - WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina

May 25 - WWE Raw in Columbus, Ohio

May 31 - WWE Clash In Paris in Turin, Italy

At Backlash this weekend, Reigns will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, who is another member of his bloodline. On the night after WrestleMania, Fatu challenged Reigns to a title match.

After getting beaten up by Fatu, Reigns granted him a title match. This week on the show, Reigns and Fatu exchanged words before signing the contract for the match. Their segment ended with Fatu putting Reigns through a table.

Reigns finally returned to the top of the WWE mountain at WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns | Netflix

After two years, Reigns finally returned to the top of the company as world champion at WrestleMania 42. Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble match and chose to face CM Punk at this year's WrestleMania for the world championship.

Reigns defeated Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night two. On his first night as champion on Raw, Jacob Fatu challenged Reigns. Fatu said he needed the world championship so that he could have all the financial bonuses that come along with it.

Since losing the championship and his record title run to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Reigns has been a part-time performer. He was around and available for some of the big shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series, but would be written off of some of the smaller shows.

Acknowledge your OTC this May. ☝️



Don't wait to see @WWERomanReigns, buy your tickets NOW!



🎟️: https://t.co/DewXMi9HpH pic.twitter.com/tnxs5pxgTW — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2026

WWE Backlash is this Saturday evening from Tampa. Other announced matches for the show include Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson, Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Men's United States Championship, and much more.