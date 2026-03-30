WWE 2K26 Announces Huge Changes to Ringside Pass Alongside Massive 1.07 Patch

There was a lot to love about WWE 2K26 this year, but the black cloud of the Ringside Pass left many longtime fans frustrated.

Prior to the release of WWE 2K26, it was announced that the game would introduce a Ringside Pass this year, replacing the typical Season Pass we've seen in years past. The Ringside Pass introduced a Battle Pass-like element to the game, forcing players to grind across 40 levels to unlock additional content, including DLC characters that owners of the Monday Night War edition had already paid for.

This left many players feeling betrayed by 2K this year, and several decided to speak with their wallets by not buying this year's game in protest. There have also been several players who figured out ways to grind the tiers faster, which 2K quickly patched, leaving many who purchased this year's game to say this would be their last after experiencing the grind of the Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 Glass Shatter Logo | 2K Games

Massive changes coming to the Ringside Pass for WWE 2K26

Today, 2K released a new Ringside Report to address the community and announce several positive changes to the Ringside Pass that will be implemented next month, including the ability to unlock all DLC characters in the first tier of all future Ringside Passes in WWE 2K26.

It was also revealed that if you have purchased and played the game before April 14, 2K will be supplying players with enough RXP to unlock the first 20 tiers of the first and second Ringside Passes. This is surely an incentive to boost game sales heading into WrestleMania 42 next month.

In addition to this, the amount of RXP needed for each tier starting with the second Ringside Pass will be reduced from 800 to 625 RXP, allowing players to get through each Battle Pass in a shorter amount of time. They will also be increasing the value of future RXP Boosts available in the Ringside Passes.

Patch 1.07 is now LIVE!



This update includes a wide range of improvements and fixes across the game. We’re also excited to share updates to the Ringside Pass.



Patch notes - https://t.co/VgUArbTpfK

RP updates - https://t.co/tAGbPVhoTP pic.twitter.com/vGT12oI44Y — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) March 30, 2026

Needless to say, these are massive changes that should please the WWE Games community and will likely increase sales of WWE 2K26 as we head into WrestleMania 42 next month.

WWE 2K26 receives its first massive update with 1.07 patch

In addition to the positive changes to the Ringside Pass, WWE 2K26 got its first big patch today with the release of patch 1.07, fixing several issues that have been plaguing this game since launch.

Below is a list of some of the biggest updates coming to WWE 2K26 today with the latest patch:

Adjustments to the Stamina Meter: Adjusted Stamina costs to increase more gradually over the duration of a match, so players are less likely to become Winded early on. Reversals now cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent.

The addition of several new moves, including Chelsea Green's Cradle Flatliner and Blake Monroe's Glamour Shot Finisher

An increased damage threshold to avoid instant DQ as a result of attacking a Referee

Tons of updates across the Creation Suite, Universe, MyFACTION, MyRISE, and The Island, along with many more improvements, are detailed in the full patch notes available here.

WWE 2K26 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.