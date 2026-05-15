New Details on When Blake Monroe Will Make Her SmackDown Debut

Blake Monroe is on her way to SmackDown, but when will she arrive?

The answer to that question appears to be very soon. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the former NXT Women's North American Champion is expected to start on the road with her new main roster colleagues as soon as next week.

Johnson did not indicate whether Monroe would appear live on television when the Blue Brand emanates from the famous Rupp Arena on the campus of the University of Kentucky, or if she'll be appearing in some other capacity, such as a dark match.

Blake Monroe | The CW Network

Monroe was one of several now-former NXT stars who received the call to join the main roster post-WrestleMania 42, but unlike Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca and Fatal Influence, she has only appeared via promotional vignettes that promise her imminent arrival.

The former AEW Women's World Champion, known then as Mariah May, joined up with WWE less than a year ago and breezed her way through the NXT system.

She'll soon join an absolutely stacked SmackDown women's division that features six former World Champions and several others that could rise to that level in the years ahead.

Blake Monroe has hope she'll get to face one former Women's Champion in particular

There is one woman on the main roster that Monroe is really looking forward to working with, but after the events of Backlash, it's far from a guarantee that she'll get that opportunity one day.

"Asuka is one of the best wrestlers in the world," Monroe told Marca in a recent interview. "I feel like she came to WWE and raised the bar for the NXT women’s division and the main roster as well. I don’t know what her decision is or where her heart is right now, but I would love to wrestle her someday. So I’m kind of devastated if this really is the end, though I also have enormous respect for her career. It’s incredible.”

The future of the Empress of Tomorrow is said to be "up in the air" following her loss to IYO SKY last weekend. Some reports have indicated that she is semi-retired, while others have said she's returning home to Japan for an extended period of time due to a personal matter.

.@TatumPaxley is NOT going to let Blake Monroe taunt her with her OWN Title! 👊 pic.twitter.com/W4IzzDx0Ue — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

During her interview with Marca, Blake Monroe also expressed a desire to compete in the upcoming John Cena Classic. Details for the inaugural event are still being ironed out, but the concept will focus on NXT stars showcasing their potential against main roster talent.

Even though she just graduated from the company's developmental brand, Monroe said she would love another crack at former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley. She's also very intrigued by the uber-talented Kendal Grey.