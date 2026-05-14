WWE Adding 10 Live Event Dates to Summer Tour Schedule

WWE announced Thursday morning that the company will be holding 10 new live events across the United States and Mexico as part of the 2026 Summer Tour.

The tour will bring these non-televised events to cities like Albuquerque, Allentown, Fairfax, and Savannah. Tickets for each show will go on sale starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. in each market.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket and event information will be available shortly on WWE's website.

10 new WWE Summer Tour Dates added to 2026 calendar

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Saturday, July 11 - WWE Summer Tour - Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sunday, July 12 - WWE Summer Tour - The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Thursday, July 16 - WWE Summer Tour - The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 25 - WWE Summer Tour - Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

Sunday, July 26 - WWE Summer Tour - Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

Thursday, July 30 - WWE Summer Tour - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

Thursday, August 6 - WWE Summer Tour - EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Thursday, August 13 - WWE Summer Tour - SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

Saturday, August 29 - WWE Summer Tour - EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, August 30 - WWE Summer Tour - North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina

The potential of WWE running more house shows has been a topic of conversation for multiple top superstars in 2026, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare revealed on an episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast that he has been pitching house show ideas to the higher-ups in WWE, believing that the extra reps could be beneficial for a myriad of reasons.

“It’s hard to think you work somewhere if you’re only there a couple of days a week, right? Versus the schedule for when we first started, where it was full tours, live events, then you come to TV," Rhodes said. “I had suggested... run one weekend a month, call them house shows. Poke the fourth wall a little bit in terms of what they are. They’re canon, but they’re not. You’re going to see some of the stuff you see on TV, but it’s going to be a bit more of a mixed bag."

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley spoke to the Toronto Sun earlier this year about the benefit of house shows, even with the added travel and time away from home.

"I miss them," Bayley admitted. "I feel it helps with longevity... because we had that experience. It’s very different than TV. TV is stressful. You have to hit these times and camera angles. Sometimes, you don’t always have a match on TV. It could be a promo or backstage, but if you get your reps in on the live events, it makes a world of difference."

Numerous WWE Superstars will now be getting those extra reps during a busy summer travel season, which includes Premium Live Events in Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.