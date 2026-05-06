Cody Rhodes Says He ‘Got the Bug’ for New WWE Role

Cody Rhodes is one of the faces of WWE and the Undisputed World Champion on the SmackDown brand. Rhodes has headlined the last four WrestleMania events and has been a main event staple both on television and PLE's over the years.

Rhodes was a fixture of WWE early in his career as a tag team champion and mid-card champion, but also found some recognition as the Stardust character, which was an ode to his brother's old Attitude Era gimmick, Goldust.

In 2016, Rhodes requested his release from WWE to pursue his pro wrestling journey as a top talent, champion, and main event star. By leaving WWE, Rhodes reinvented himself in companies like Ring of Honor, TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other independent promotions around the world.

The recognition he received led him to produce one of the biggest independent wrestling events of all-time. That event was called All In and it led to the creation of what is now AEW.

AEW was started after the success of All In. In 2019, Rhodes joined The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to start the company that was founded and financed by Tony Khan. As a founding member of the company, Rhodes was given an Executive Vice President title in addition to his job in the ring.

Cody Rhodes says he failed in AEW

Cody Rhodes | WWE

In the new episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, Rhodes discussed having that job in AEW and said he believed he was a failure in it.

"I had a career before as an executive vice president," Rhodes said. "I failed at it. Had some success along the way, but failed. Ultimately, learned a great deal from said failure, as we do, that’s what we need."

After leaving AEW, Rhodes said he thought he would never want to work in management again. However, on his show, Rhodes said that a trip to WWE Headquarters changed that.

"I wanted to go," Rhodes said of making a trip to WWE Headquarters. "I said, ‘I’m going to treat it like I’m going there for a job.’ I’ll write a sample format. I’m going to write a full tech format, times and everything ... I’m going to go and share that with Bruce Prichard and the creative team. And I’m going to sit with them. I’m going to meet with Lee Fitting and his team. I’m going to meet these departments ... I’m going to actually say, ‘No, what can I really do for you?’ Like, ‘Community, what can I really do for you?’ Do I fit in anywhere? Because I got the bug.”

Rhodes is a former TNT Champion, but never won the AEW World Championship. Right now, it appears that Rhodes is headed for a feud with Gunther, who attacked Rhodes on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.