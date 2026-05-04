WWE Raw Preview (5/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE Backlash is less than a week away and the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the annual Premium Live Event will take place tonight in Omaha, Nebraska.

The CHI Health Center will have the opportunity to acknowledge their Tribal Chief as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in the building, along with his cousin Jacob Fatu.

The OTC and the Samoan Werewolf will battle for the World Title this Saturday night in Tampa, but first, they'll put pen to paper on their match contract live on Netflix. Surely nothing could go wrong during a simple WWE contract signing.

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Speaking of disasters in the making, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has given himself the difficult task of getting Asuka and IYO SKY to sit down with one another for a conversation ahead of their clash at Backlash this weekend. The animosity between these two women has reached a boiling point after The Empress cost SKY the Women's Intercontinental Title one week ago.

There will officially be a new member of the WWE Raw women's division after tonight, as former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will sign her new contract to join the Red Brand, and there are currently three matches on the books.

Oba Femi will issue his first open challenge, Rusev and Ethan Page will test their new alliance against Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta and Je'Von Evans, and JD McDonagh has been granted a rematch against Finn Balor.

No time to celebrate. 😡@DomMysterio35 tried getting the upper hand on @FinnBalor, but The Prince wasn't about to let that happen! 😤@jd_mcdonagh | #RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/2QzgAXuRBm — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2026

Former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, current Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and The Vision are all being advertised for the show as well.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the broadcast goes live on Netflix.

Oba Femi Open Challenge

The Ruler is still riding high from his victory over Brock Lesnar last month, but with the company's top champions all tied up with other challengers at the moment, Oba Femi is looking to stay sharp until an opportunity presents itself.

Moments after he decimated Grayson Waller in just over a minute last week, he implemented the 'Oba Femi Open Challenge'. Whether any man has the guts to step up and take on that challenge later tonight remains to be seen.

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta & Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev & Ethan Page

The pursuit of the Men's Intercontinental Championship is heating up, and even though Rusev and Raw newcomer Ethan Page both have their sights set on winning the title, they have now formed an alliance with one another.

We'll see how strong it is Monday night when The Lion of Bulgaria and Ego team together against Penta and Je'Von Evans. Rusev has warned Ethan Page not to let him down, and for his sake, we hope he doesn't.

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

Finn Balor knocked off Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 and then beat his old protégé JD McDonagh the following night on Raw, but his revenge tour clearly isn't stopping there. Balor snuck into the Judgment Day clubhouse this past Monday night and warned Roxanne Perez, whom he recruited to the group, not to trust her stablemates.

Time will tell if those seeds of doubt take root, but in the meantime, McDonagh has been granted a rematch against Balor later tonight.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign the contract for their World Title Match at Backlash

GM Adam Pearce attempts to have Asuka and IYO SKY air out their grievances

Sol Ruca signs her WWE Raw contract

Oba Femi open challenge

Je’Von Evans & Penta vs. Rusev & Ethan Page

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh