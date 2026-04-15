WWE Announces Ticket Information for SummerSlam 2026

On Wednesday morning, WWE, in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events, announced that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026 will go on sale starting Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) via Ticketmaster's website.

The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' is once again taking place over the course of two nights on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“SummerSlam coming to U.S. Bank Stadium marks a major moment for Minneapolis and for our state as a whole,” said Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of MNSE. “This is a truly global event, and we’re excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world while showcasing Minnesota as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early for what will be an incredible weekend.”

Fans can register now for SummerSlam presale opportunities

John Cena and Cody Rhodes | WWE

SummerSlam 2026 will be the first Premium Live Event held in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will mark the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city. In addition to the two-night event, WWE and MNSE will deliver a host of fan and community events in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.

General presale for the two-day combo tickets will begin Thursday, April 30 at

9 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) and last until midnight central time. Fans can now register for that presale opportunity.

Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom card members will begin on Wednesday, April 29 at 9 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, April 30 at midnight central time, allowing customers to use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card as the offer passcode to unlock first access to SummerSlam combo tickets.

SummerSlam Priority Passes are also now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer priority access, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.

While not confirmed, SummerSlam 2026 may be one to remember for years to come as multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar, who calls Minneapolis home, is rumored to be wrestling his retirement match at this show.

Last year's event was headlined by Cody Rhodes winning back the WWE Championship from John Cena. The Beast then made his shocking return moments later and planted the future WWE Hall of Famer with an F-5. They would go on to face each other one final time at WrestlePalooza, where Brock won in decisive fashion.