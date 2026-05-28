Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Schedule After Clash in Italy

The Beast is back, but for how long?

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE on Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks back, less than a month after his supposed retirement at WrestleMania 42.

WWE went to great lengths to make fans believe that he was truly retired. They moved his profile to the alumni section of the company's website and re-edited the show-opening promo trailer to have Lesnar appear in the 'forever' section, while Paul Heyman continued to sell the story both on WWE programming and during media interviews.

Brock Lesnar is expected for more appearances after Clash in Italy

Many remained skeptical that Lesnar's actual retirement would be as spontaneous as it played out last month in Las Vegas, but it was still surprising to see him turn up again so quickly. He'll now face Oba Femi in a WrestleMania rematch this Sunday afternoon at Clash in Italy, and it sounds like he'll be sticking around for a little while longer.

During the latest edition of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys reported that Brock Lesnar is expected to appear again after this weekend's Premium Live Event, but at this time, he is not scheduled for the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event inside New York City's Madison Square Garden.

It's long been speculated that if Brock were to walk away from pro wrestling in 2026, his final match would take place at SummerSlam in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled two weeks before the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and would offer Lesnar a chance to say goodbye to the Garden if this particular buzz about his retirement turns out to be accurate.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Specific details about the creative plans for Brock Lesnar this summer remain unknown, but we may have a better idea of what's to come after this Sunday.

A Lesnar victory over Oba Femi at Clash in Italy would almost certainly set the stage for a rubber match, which could be a marquee bout for either Night of Champions in June or SummerSlam the first weekend in August.

Then again, another loss to The Ruler could also set up a third bout, with Brock potentially so desperate to beat Femi that he offers to put his career on the line for real later this summer.

Oba Femi | WWE

Gunther has also long been rumored as a retirement opponent for Lesnar, which would give the Career Killer the opportunity to send another Hall of Famer out staring at the lights. Gunther is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship this Sunday at Clash in Italy.