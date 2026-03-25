WWE Fans Can Make Pasta With a Superstar at Clash in Italy — Chelsea Green Wants In

Ever wanted to make pasta with your favorite WWE superstars? If you say no, you are, unfortunately, a bold-faced liar.

Ahead of WWE’s first ever Premium Live Event in Italy, travel packages have been released, offering various experiences for fans who want to add that extra *makes enthusiastic hand gestures* to their PLE offering.

On Location offering a package that is every carb lover’s dream

WWE’s official hospitality partner, On Location, has released their packages for the PLE in Turin, which takes place at the Inalpi Arena on Sunday, May 31. Monday Night Raw will also emanate from the same venue the following night.

In keeping with the culture of the PLE’s setting, On Location has put together a package which not only offers fans ringside seats for Clash In Italy, an exclusive backstage experience, a ringside photo opportunity, and pre-show hospitality with WWE superstars, but a couple of particularly gastronomic happenings too.

Firstly, there is reserved seating offered at a ‘Welcome Aperitivo and wine tasting session with WWE Superstar appearances’. Aperitivo is a traditional pre-dinner graze in which drinks like Aperol Spritz and Negronis are enjoyed with salty snacks and light bites. Basically, it’s a buffet before your actual dinner. Because nothing is more Italian than having a meal to PREPARE you for dinner.

Perhaps most spectacularly, though, is the inclusion of a PASTA MAKING CLASS with a WWE superstar. Now, tragically, On Location did not christen this the ‘BookerTini’ package. There is also no word as to whether Shane O’Mac & Cheese will be on the menu. Or Jacob Fatucinne (if you never hear from me again after reading this, it’s because my editor has had me fired out of a cannon).

For $11,500, you can sit front row for WWE Clash in Italy.



- Make Pasta with a WWE Superstar

- Wine Tasting with WWE Superstar Appearances

- Exclusive Backstage Experience

- Ringside Photo Op pic.twitter.com/rrKvqXL4bl — J O H N (@RomanEra0) March 25, 2026

Now, price-wise, the cost of rolling fresh tagliatelle, pappardelle, or delicate little parcels of ravioli (I am STARVING) is somewhere in the three Michelin star region. Per person, the ‘Champion+’ ticket package is setting you back $11,500.

Chelsea Green desperately wants to be a part of the package

The packages are now available for purchase and follow in the footsteps of countless other unique offerings On Location has put together for WWE fans over the last few years. Recently, a near $10,000-a-head Cody Rhodes Bus Tour went on sale, with all 12 packages selling out.

Chelsea Green has already enthusiastically promoted the package on X, which is fitting, as it would also be the perfect package for Matt Cardonara (yeah OK, this one deserves to get me fired, I admit that).

If someone doesn’t book this appearance so I can drink wine and make pasta in Italy !!!!!!!…. https://t.co/znIXbyPEBg — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 25, 2026

In the age of WWE fans wanting more access than ever to their favorite superstars, On Location has been able to put together some wild packages that have brought fans closer to the talent than they ever thought possible.

Price-wise, of course, the packages do come in for some sharp criticism from sections of fans. WWE’s own ticket prices for PLE’s over the last 12-18 months have been a major point of discourse among their audience, with the upcoming WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas a case in point.

WWE’s biggest show of the year has struggled to shift as many tickets as last year’s Showcase of the Immortals in the same venue, Allegiant Stadium. Until recently, the company was roughly 10,000 ticket sales behind per night compared to where they were at the same point in 2025.

Chelsea Green has already shared her enthusiasm for the pasta and wine package | WWE

While stories circulated that indifference to the current creative was to blame, what actually seemed to be the overwhelming issue was the prohibitive pricing of tickets, many of which were running into the thousands of dollars territory.

A 3:16 day sale on March 16, however, which saw prices for ‘Mania, among several other upcoming shows, reduced by 31.6% in honor of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, helped shift another 4,000 tickets between both nights.

Of course, a severe reduction in tourism to the United States over the past 12 months, particularly in Las Vegas, is also to blame for a decrease in ticket sales.