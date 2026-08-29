WWE Raw & SmackDown Spoilers for August 31 & September 4 from Cleveland, Ohio

While a taped edition of SmackDown aired this evening on USA Network, WWE was in Cleveland, Ohio, taping next week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

This will be the first time in several years that episodes of both Raw and SmackDown are taped in the same week, ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event next weekend. So what exactly took place on next week's shows to set up WWE's tour of Mexico later this month?

Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Raw and SmackDown tapings from Cleveland.

Penta will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

On the Raw side of things, in the finals of the tournament to crown a new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta defeated his brother Rey Fenix. After the match, Roman Reigns came out to confront the former Intercontinental Champion. This will be a huge match for WWE when these two clash in Mexico next month.

Over on SmackDown, CM Punk finally convinced Johnny Gargano to come out of his planked state by offering him a shot at the WWE Championship. Punk would go on to defeat Gargano in the main event before offering Sami Zayn a shot at the title in Mexico as well.

CM Punk | WWE



Spoilers below are courtesy of False Finish and Fightful. Raw and SmackDown will air at their regular time this Monday and Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix and the USA Network, respectively.

WWE Raw spoilers for August 31

The show opened backstage, where Royce Keys and OTM attacked the Usos. Jacob Fatu makes the save and runs them off before heading out to the ring to call them out

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship when Lyra Valkyria interfered

Dragon Lee defeated "All Ego" Ethan Page to become the number one contender for Chad Gable's Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns and LA Knight have a face-to-face in the ring. While this takes place, someone lays out Solo Sikoa backstage

Another vignette airs for former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice

Je'Von Evans defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification after JD McDonagh interfered. Joe Hendry returns to make the save and sets up an impromptu match

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Je'Von Evans and Joe Hendry

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer speak to each other backstage

Paul Heyman cuts a promo backstage

Penta defeated Rey Fenix to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns came out to confront Penta to close the show

WWE SmackDown results for September 4

The show kicks off with an in-ring promo featuring Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Finn Balor

CM Punk speaks to Nick Aldis backstage and he offers a planked out Johnny Gargano a shot at the WWE Championship

Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence in a non-title match

Chelsea Green speaks to Nick Aldis backstage but they are interrupted by Nia Jax

Nia Jax defeated Tiffany Stratton

Another in-ring promo between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe doesn't take place as Giulia attacks Monroe before the match

CM Punk defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE Championship

Punk gives Sami Zayn a shot at the WWE Championship in Mexico

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of these episodes of Raw and SmackDown next week.