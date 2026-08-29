WWE Raw & SmackDown Spoilers for August 31 & September 4 from Cleveland, Ohio
While a taped edition of SmackDown aired this evening on USA Network, WWE was in Cleveland, Ohio, taping next week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown.
This will be the first time in several years that episodes of both Raw and SmackDown are taped in the same week, ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event next weekend. So what exactly took place on next week's shows to set up WWE's tour of Mexico later this month?
Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Raw and SmackDown tapings from Cleveland.
Penta will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
On the Raw side of things, in the finals of the tournament to crown a new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta defeated his brother Rey Fenix. After the match, Roman Reigns came out to confront the former Intercontinental Champion. This will be a huge match for WWE when these two clash in Mexico next month.
Over on SmackDown, CM Punk finally convinced Johnny Gargano to come out of his planked state by offering him a shot at the WWE Championship. Punk would go on to defeat Gargano in the main event before offering Sami Zayn a shot at the title in Mexico as well.
Spoilers below are courtesy of False Finish and Fightful. Raw and SmackDown will air at their regular time this Monday and Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix and the USA Network, respectively.
WWE Raw spoilers for August 31
- The show opened backstage, where Royce Keys and OTM attacked the Usos. Jacob Fatu makes the save and runs them off before heading out to the ring to call them out
- Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship when Lyra Valkyria interfered
- Dragon Lee defeated "All Ego" Ethan Page to become the number one contender for Chad Gable's Intercontinental Championship
- Roman Reigns and LA Knight have a face-to-face in the ring. While this takes place, someone lays out Solo Sikoa backstage
- Another vignette airs for former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice
- Je'Von Evans defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification after JD McDonagh interfered. Joe Hendry returns to make the save and sets up an impromptu match
- Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Je'Von Evans and Joe Hendry
- Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer speak to each other backstage
- Paul Heyman cuts a promo backstage
- Penta defeated Rey Fenix to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Roman Reigns came out to confront Penta to close the show
WWE SmackDown results for September 4
- The show kicks off with an in-ring promo featuring Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Finn Balor
- CM Punk speaks to Nick Aldis backstage and he offers a planked out Johnny Gargano a shot at the WWE Championship
- Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence in a non-title match
- Chelsea Green speaks to Nick Aldis backstage but they are interrupted by Nia Jax
- Nia Jax defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Another in-ring promo between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson
- Giulia vs. Blake Monroe doesn't take place as Giulia attacks Monroe before the match
- CM Punk defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE Championship
- Punk gives Sami Zayn a shot at the WWE Championship in Mexico
The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of these episodes of Raw and SmackDown next week.
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime