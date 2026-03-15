WWE Reportedly Discussing Status of Future Events in Saudi Arabia

Could WWE be backing out of future events in Saudi Arabia for the time being?

Back in September, it was announced that WWE's flagship premium live event, WrestleMania, would be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. This would be the first WrestleMania event to be held outside of North America.

However, before we get to 2027, WWE has also scheduled two currently unnamed premium live events in May and November of this year in Saudi Arabia as well. But could the current conflicts in the Middle East be putting these future events in jeopardy?

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

WWE is currently discussing future planned events in Saudi Arabia

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has recently discussed the three upcoming premium live events and noted that while discussions are taking place, no decision about these events has been made as of yet, and made it clear that he in no way is reporting that these events have been canceled or will be canceled in the future.

WWE was last in Saudi Arabia back in January for the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event, which saw Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan punch their tickets to WrestleMania 42.

WWE should have plenty of options to host WrestleMania 43 if it doesn't take place in Saudi Arabia

WrestleMania 42 | WWE

If the current conflicts in the Middle East don't subside and WWE has no option but to pull their future events out of Saudi Arabia for the time being, the company should have no issue finding a new place to host the Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.

Before WWE decided to bring WrestleMania 42 back to Las Vegas this year, the event was originally scheduled for New Orleans. The city has hosted both WrestleMania 30 and 34 in years past and has been a fan-favorite destination for the event over the last decade-plus.

WWE has also recently promised the city of Indianapolis a future WrestleMania event at Lucas Oil Stadium. Unlike New Orleans, that city has been waiting a lot longer to get the Showcase of the Immortals back, as they haven't hosted the event since WrestleMania VIII at the Hoosier Dome in 1992.

Regardless of where WrestleMania 43 ends up, whether it remains in Saudi Arabia or goes elsewhere, you can bet that WWE will have big plans in place to make the premium live event another financial success.