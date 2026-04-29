Nick Khan Addresses WWE’s Saudi Arabia Plans Amid Middle East Conflict
WWE is preparing to head back to Saudi Arabia in June, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The U.S. remains at war with neighboring Iran, and while there is a ceasefire currently in place, peace negotiations between the leaders of both nations are at an impasse.
That didn't stop WWE from announcing last week that Night of Champions would be returning to Riyadh on Saturday, June 27. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is also preparing to host WrestleMania 43 next spring, and WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke on the decision to move forward with both events.
“We’re only going if it’s safe or if we’re allowed there,” Khan said to staff members during a TKO town hall on Monday. The audio of which was obtained by Post Wrestling.
“We are monitoring with our heads of security internally and with our government affairs folks externally, the situation there,” Khan said. “If U.S. citizens are allowed in at this moment in time, it is declared and deemed safe, we’ll all be going there.”
Khan did say during the town hall that WWE would only be running Night of Champions in Riyadh this time around, according to Post Wrestling, with the surrounding episodes of Raw and SmackDown taking place elsewhere. The locations of those events have yet to be announced.
Don't expect WWE to double down with WrestleMania again
The topic of WrestleMania 42 also came up during the TKO town hall, and Nick Khan spoke on the challenges that stemmed from running the event in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row.
Many folks believe the high cost of attending the show in Sin City contributed to lower ticket sales this year.
“That was ultimately my decision,” Khan said. “Maybe we don’t do that one again in terms of back-to-back, but ultimately it ended up being a successful event.”
WrestleMania 42 was one of WWE's highest-grossing events in company history, with attendance figures coming in north of 106,000 people.
It's not clear at this time when the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' will be returning to North America. The host city for WrestleMania 44 in 2028 has yet to be announced, but Nick Khan did give his staff a bit of a tease on Monday
“Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028,” Khan said without offering any other details.
Both Indianapolis, Indiana and New Orleans, Louisiana have deals in place with WWE to host a future WrestleMania.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com