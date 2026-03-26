WWE Reportedly Planning Historic Venue For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE is reportedly planning to run a historic venue for an upcoming installment of Saturday Night's Main Event.

The company is on the road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, which will be headlined by Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 1 on April 18, and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 on April 19.

The fallout from WrestleMania season will feature a venture to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 23 for Saturday Night's Main Event, but it appears that won't be the only one in the works.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to a historic arena

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has current plans for Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 18.

That show would coincide with Fanatics Fest in the city, which is set to include lots of WWE promotion.

It would also mark the first-ever live edition of Saturday Night's Main Event at MSG, as the August 2007 show was taped several days before airing on NBC.

The Ruler x The Garden 🧡💙



Catch @WWE Monday Night RAW on Mar 30! pic.twitter.com/9dbJUCAayt — MSG (@TheGarden) March 25, 2026

Speaking of Madison Square Garden, WWE will return to "The World's Most Famous Arena" for next week's Raw.

The show will feature two title matches, with The Usos putting the WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria facing off against Lash Legend and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden could be special

The July edition of Saturday Night's Main Event at MSG could be significant given the location and PLE schedule for WWE.

That's because the two-night SummerSlam extravaganza is on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE will likely be setting up a lot of key rivalries ahead of that particular show, and Saturday Night's Main Event figures to play a huge role in the build to that PLE.

Could it include something with Brock Lesnar ahead of a big SummerSlam match in his hometown? What will the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship picture look like? And who will aim to make history in a historic building?

These are all questions that could be debated in the July edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Other upcoming shows on WWE's schedule include Backlash in Tampa, Florida, on May 9 and Clash in Italy in Turin on May 31.