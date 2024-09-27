WWE SmackDown Preview (9/27/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown for the first time since he failed to capture the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes inside of a steel cage mage. The new Tribal Chief is bound to be in a foul mood eight days out from himself and Jacob Fatu having to face Rhodes and his cousin Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. Will the crowd inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City acknowledge their Tribal Chief?
Also, what's next for Kevin Owens? He certainly seemed ready to swing a chair at Cody Rhodes last week at the close of the show. How much longer will KO be able to contain his emotions after witnessing Cody and Roman discuss the terms of their upcoming Bad Blood match on the field of Georgia Tech?
Will we're promised a new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship last week and didn't get one. Will tonight be any different? Good friends Bayley and Naomi will fight for the right to face Nia Jax for the gold and Carmelo Hayes is looking to even the score against Andrade.
Here's your preview for the night ahead on SmackDown:
Match Card (Announced)
Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Part VI: Andrade Leads the Series 3-2
WWE Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match - Bayley vs. Naomi
Michin vs. Piper Niven
Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown
The Bloodline asserted it's dominance last Friday on SmackDown. With their Tribal Chief absent, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa laid waste to anyone who got in their way, including backstage security guards, #DIY and the Street Profits. And if it wasn't for a late arriving Cody Rhodes, with steel chair in hand, they would have triple power bombed Kevin Owens through the announcer's desk. What will Solo Sikoa have to say when he returns to SmackDown eight days before the Bloodline's epic tag team match against Rhodes and Roman Reigns at Bad Blood?
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Part VI: Andrade Leads the Series 3-2
Andrade came up short last week in his bid to become the new United States Champion. He lost fair and square in the middle of the ring after falling victim to a B-F-T from LA Knight. While the Champ is ready to move onto the next, Carmelo Hayes was able to capitalize on Andrade's loss and earn another crack at his heated rival. After being called "washed", Andrade responded with a right hand to Melo's face that sparked a pull apart brawl. These two will meet again tonight on SmackDown in part six or their (presumably) best of seven series. Will Andrade be able to put Hayes away for good? Or will Carmelo get the win and force a seventh match?
WWE Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match - Bayley vs. Naomi
After both Bayley and Naomi pinned Nia Jax in last week's tornado tag team match, that was supposed to determine the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis ruled that there can only be one challenger. He ordered one final match that will definitively decide who Nia defends her gold against next. It will be Bayley vs. Naomi tonight on SmackDown, with the winner moving on to Bad Blood.
Michin vs. Piper Niven
One week out from her Dumpster Match with Chelsea Green, Michin is seeking a measure of revenge after she was attacked from behind by Piper Niven last Friday on the SmackDown LowDown. Niven is looking to deal a blow to Michin's aspirations of dumping her tag team partner into the trash bin next Friday night in Nashville.
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV