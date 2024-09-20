WWE SmackDown: Friday Night SmackDown News, Schedule, Roster & More
WWE SmackDown is the second longest running weekly TV show in the company's history since debuting in 1999. Based on the catchphrase introduced by The Rock, the show has showcased legends and iconic stars on a weekly basis.
What Time Does WWE Smackdown Start?
SmackDown is typically held every Friday night at 8pm EST (7pm CST).
WWE SmackDown Schedule 2024
Date
Venue
City
Sep 20, 2024
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 27, 2024
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 4, 2024
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 11, 2024
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greensville, SC
Oct 18, 2024
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Oct 25, 2024
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 1, 2024
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nov 8, 2024
Keybank Center
Buffalo, NY
Nov 15, 2024
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 22, 2024
Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 29, 2024
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC
Dec 6, 2024
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Where To Watch WWE SmackDown
SmackDown can be watched via TV and streaming.
TV: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Direct TV
WWE SmackDown History
Friday Night SmackDown is the second longest running weekly TV show in WWE history. The first episode was a network special that took place on April 29, 1999, before starting weekly on August 26, 1999. The show has become a stalwart of pro wrestling television since then, airing on network television as well as cable.
The show's official debut on August 29, 1999 took place in Kansas City, Missouri and was headlined by Triple H defending the WWF Championship against The Rock, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. Over the years, the show has become a consistent source of memorable moments and critically acclaimed matches in front of sold-out packed arenas around the world.
The program was introduced at the height of WWF's popularity during the Attitude Era and furthered their largest growth at that time. From The Rock, The Undertaker, the SmackDown Six, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, the show has been a platform for legendary stars and iconic moments in the company's history.