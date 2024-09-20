WWE SmackDown: Friday Night SmackDown News, Schedule, Roster & More

Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown is the second longest running weekly TV show in the company's history since debuting in 1999. Based on the catchphrase introduced by The Rock, the show has showcased legends and iconic stars on a weekly basis.

What Time Does WWE Smackdown Start?

SmackDown is typically held every Friday night at 8pm EST (7pm CST).

WWE SmackDown Schedule 2024

Date

Venue

City

Sep 20, 2024

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, CA

Sep 27, 2024

Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 4, 2024

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN

Oct 11, 2024

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greensville, SC

Oct 18, 2024

Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC

Oct 25, 2024

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY

Nov 1, 2024

Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Nov 8, 2024

Keybank Center

Buffalo, NY

Nov 15, 2024

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI

Nov 22, 2024

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 29, 2024

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, BC

Dec 6, 2024

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

Where To Watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown can be watched via TV and streaming.

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Direct TV

WWE SmackDown News & Results

WWE Wrestlers For SmackDown

WWE SmackDown History

Friday Night SmackDown is the second longest running weekly TV show in WWE history. The first episode was a network special that took place on April 29, 1999, before starting weekly on August 26, 1999. The show has become a stalwart of pro wrestling television since then, airing on network television as well as cable.

The show's official debut on August 29, 1999 took place in Kansas City, Missouri and was headlined by Triple H defending the WWF Championship against The Rock, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. Over the years, the show has become a consistent source of memorable moments and critically acclaimed matches in front of sold-out packed arenas around the world.

The program was introduced at the height of WWF's popularity during the Attitude Era and furthered their largest growth at that time. From The Rock, The Undertaker, the SmackDown Six, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, the show has been a platform for legendary stars and iconic moments in the company's history.

