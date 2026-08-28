WWE SmackDown Preview (8/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

CM Punk and Kevin Owens were in the midst of a spectacular WWE Championship match last week in Toronto, but then Sami Zayn just had to show up and ruin everything.

Zayn, still fuming over the recent injustices surrounding himself and the WWE Title, attempted to help his longtime off and on best friend Kevin Owens capture the gold for the first time in his career, but KO refused to take the easy way out when offered the chance to crack Punk with the WWE Championship belt.

That decision cost him. An enraged Sami Zayn then blasted Owens with the gold, which allowed Punk to put him to sleep with a GTS and retain the title. Zayn would proceed to take out his frustrations by repeatedly hitting both men with the title as SmackDown came to a close.

Both CM Punk and Kevin Owens will be in Ottawa for tonight's episode of the Blue Brand. How will they respond to Sami Zayn ruining their title match? We'll find out in a few short hours.

A little over a week remains until Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, where Cody Rhodes will battle his former mentor Randy Orton. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has ordered these suddenly bitter rivals to stay away from each other until then, but Rhodes will be at the Canadian Tire Centre to deliver a message to The Viper.

The world domination tour is back on! Just two weeks after she was given 30 days to gain medical clearance, Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will step back into the ring tonight in Ottawa.

WOW 👏



Nick Aldis is giving @ImChelseaGreen 30 days to get healthy and defend the Women's WWE Title! pic.twitter.com/CsH8FDQTa1 — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2026

Green will team up with her good friend Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The Women's United States Championship will also be on the line as Jacy Jayne defends her title against Paige, and Tatum Paxley will make her SmackDown debut against Michin.

Gunther, Finn Balor, Blake Monroe and Giulia are all expected to be on the show tonight as well. Here's everything we know about the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more announcements could be made prior to airtime.

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend | WWE

In a major development, Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green is set to return to action way ahead of the 30-day medical clearance deadline that was granted to her by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Chelsea will likely be donning some type of mask to protect her broken orbital bone, but she'll be teaming with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Women's United States Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Paige

Jacy Jayne vs. Paige | WWE

Jacy Jayne will be putting her newly won Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time when she goes one-on-one with Paige. It was last Friday when Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence ran their mouths backstage, which led Nick Aldis to book this title defense. How will Jayne fare against the future Hall of Famer, and does Paige need to keep an eye out for Nikki Bella?

Tatum Paxley vs. Michin

Tatum Paxley vs. Michin | WWE

Alexa Bliss shocked everyone a few weeks back when she recruited former NXT Champion Tatum Paxley to assist Charlotte Flair in her battle with Jade Cargill. Paxley took out both B-Fab and Michin with a picture perfect crossbody from the top rope, which cleared the way for The Queen to knock off Cargill with Natural Selection. Paxley now eagerly awaits her in-ring main roster debut against Michin.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS:

Match results from the show that was filmed Monday night after WWE Raw.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

How will CM Punk and Kevin Owens respond after last week's WWE Championship Match?

Cody Rhodes has a message for Randy Orton ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Paige for the Women's United States Championship

Tatum Paxley vs. Michin