WWE SmackDown Preview (3/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

One of the final stops along the road to WrestleMania 42 is tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE SmackDown is once again taking over the PPG Paints Arena, and members of the locker room may want to steer clear of Randy Orton. The Viper has been listening to all types of voices lately, whether inside his head or on the phone, and it's resulted in the brutal beatdowns of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona back-to-back weeks.

There's no word on whether the American Nightmare will be able to return to the show tonight, but WWE has announced that Orton will be in the building just three weeks before her challenges for his 15th World Championship.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had a difficult time trying to keep Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu away from each other last week. The heated rivals ended up brawling all over the arena, and closed out the show with a double plunge off some scaffolding that was set up in the parking lot. Aldis will give an update on the health of both superstars later tonight.

There are also three matches currently on the card. After inadvertently costing The Bella Twins their opportunity to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles this past Friday, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will take on Nikki and Brie in a match that could put one of these teams on a path toward WrestleMania. Women's United States Champion Giulia will also battle Tiffany Stratton in a non-title match, and Jelly Roll will make his return to the ring when he goes one-on-one with Kit Wilson.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green are both being advertised locally as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the show goes live on the USA Network.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins | WWE

Both teams of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins had opportunities to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship the past two weeks, and because of each other's involvement, Nia Jax and Lash Legend escaped with the gold after those two matches. With WrestleMania 42 just three weeks away, Charlexa and the Bellas will face each other tonight in Pittsburgh as each team looks to earn a rematch against the Irresistible Forces.

Women's United States Champion Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton

Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is still trying to punch her ticket to the 'Showcase of the Immortals' for the second consecutive year, and her sights are now firmly set on the Women's United States Title that is currently around the waist of Giulia. After knocking off her assistant, Kiana James, two weeks ago, Tiffy has earned herself a non-title opportunity tonight against the Beautiful Madness. A victory would most assuredly secure a rematch with the gold on the line.

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson | WWE

Three-time Grammy Award winning artist Jelly Roll will step back into the ring tonight for the first time since his tag team match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam. After last week's impromptu poetry slam turned physical, the drastically slimmed down global superstar went to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and requested this match against Kit Wilson. It may be Jelly Roll's first ever singles bout, but Wilson told The Takedown on SI that he's not taking his opponent lightly.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Will Randy Orton attack anyone else along the road to WrestleMania 42?

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis gives an update on Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins

Women's United States Champion Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson