How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 42: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

There are no more obstructions along the road to WrestleMania 42.

The 'Showcase of the Immortals' will once again take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for the second year in a row, CM Punk is set to headline the show. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Roman Reigns, in what the company is hyping up as one of the biggest WrestleMania main events in modern history.

Reigns secured his 11th main event appearance on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, adding to his record total. The OTC wasted very little time in choosing to face Punk due to his desire to force the Best in the World to acknowledge him.

Liv Morgan punched her ticket to Sin City by winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match. And after taking several weeks to carefully weigh her options, the two-time Women's World Champion decided to go for three by challenging Stephanie Vaquer.

La Primera has had a meteoric rise to the top of the women's division in WWE and is now in a position to wrestle her first singles match ever at WrestleMania. That's an honor that Morgan has not yet experienced in her own career, save for her pre-show match against Nattie at WrestleMania 36, which was held inside an empty WWE Performance Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will also be defending their titles against the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, and Brock Lesnar is waiting for one brave soul to accept his open challenge.

Check back for updates as more matches are announced for WrestleMania weekend over the coming weeks.

WWE WrestleMania 42 date:

Night One: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Night Two: Sunday, April 19, 2026

WWE WrestleMania 42 start time:

Night One: TBD

Night Two: TBD

WWE WrestleMania 42 location:

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

How To Watch WrestleMania 42:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. TBD for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBS for the WWE Women's Championship