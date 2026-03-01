How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 42: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
There are no more obstructions along the road to WrestleMania 42.
The 'Showcase of the Immortals' will once again take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for the second year in a row, CM Punk is set to headline the show. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Roman Reigns, in what the company is hyping up as one of the biggest WrestleMania main events in modern history.
Reigns secured his 11th main event appearance on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, adding to his record total. The OTC wasted very little time in choosing to face Punk due to his desire to force the Best in the World to acknowledge him.
Liv Morgan punched her ticket to Sin City by winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match. And after taking several weeks to carefully weigh her options, the two-time Women's World Champion decided to go for three by challenging Stephanie Vaquer.
La Primera has had a meteoric rise to the top of the women's division in WWE and is now in a position to wrestle her first singles match ever at WrestleMania. That's an honor that Morgan has not yet experienced in her own career, save for her pre-show match against Nattie at WrestleMania 36, which was held inside an empty WWE Performance Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will also be defending their titles against the winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, and Brock Lesnar is waiting for one brave soul to accept his open challenge.
Check back for updates as more matches are announced for WrestleMania weekend over the coming weeks.
WWE WrestleMania 42 date:
Night One: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Night Two: Sunday, April 19, 2026
WWE WrestleMania 42 start time:
Night One: TBD
Night Two: TBD
WWE WrestleMania 42 location:
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How To Watch WrestleMania 42:
Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.
WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. TBD for the WWE Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBS for the WWE Women's Championship
- Brock Lesnar Open Challenge
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com