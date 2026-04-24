WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog - WrestleMania 42 Fallout (4/24/26)

What will happen on WWE SmackDown tonight at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as we experience the fallout from WrestleMania 42?

In the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. Despite coming out on top, Rhodes took a lot of punishment in the match and was hit with a vicious punt from The Viper in the aftermath of the main event.

Despite not being medically cleared to compete, Rhodes still appeared on Raw this week to speak with former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, essentially offering him a shot at the WWE Championship anytime he wants it. Will Punk show up later tonight to make good on Rhodes' offer? Or will Randy Orton look to secure another shot at the title ahead of Backlash? Only time will tell.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Trick Williams made a huge statement in his first WrestleMania match when he managed to defeat Sami Zayn to become the new WWE United States Champion. How will both men react tonight to Sunday's title change? Is the United States Title Open Challenge officially a thing of the past? Or will Williams carry on the tradition that was started last year?

Jacob Fatu also got his long-awaited revenge against Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Despite his shocking appearance on Raw to confront the new World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, WWE still lists Fatu as a member of the blue brand. Will we see The Samoan Werewolf on SmackDown later tonight? Or is he about to be traded?

Raw Superstar Rhea Ripley was successful at the Showcase of the Immortals when she defeated Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Ripley wrapped up her obligations to the red brand on Monday night and will become a full-time member of the SmackDown roster later this evening. What new challenges await Mami on Friday nights? We'll find out soon enough.

.@RheaRipley_WWE is back on top 😈



Mami returns to #SmackDown TONIGHT as the WWE Women's Champion!



📍: Fort Worth

🎟️: https://t.co/zR7pHzlnDs

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NwDzcpsSDR — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2026

Monday's show featured multiple call-ups from NXT as Ethan Page, Sol Ruca, and Joe Hendry were all announced as the newest members of the Raw roster. This means SmackDown should also get some call-ups this evening as well. Will the likes of Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints, or Jacy Jayne join the blue brand tonight? Tune in to find out.

As far as in-ring action, two title matches have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, including Tiffany Stratton challenging Giulia for the Women's United States Championship and The MFTs challenging Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode of SmackDown kicks off with Jacob Fatu coming out to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Fatu says he told Roman Reigns on Monday that he doesn't want that title; he needs that title. Fatu says Reigns said he isn't ready, but he's right because that's something he's been hearing his whole life.

Jacob Fatu is interrupted by The Usos. Jimmy Uso says he heard what he said on Monday, that he wants to level up, and he agrees with him. Jimmy tells Jacob he can go after an injured Cody Rhodes instead of Roman Reigns, and he can join the family. Jey Uso says it's too late for all of that, and if Fatu wants respect from Reigns, he needs to step up, look him in the eyes, and get ready to fight.

They are interrupted by The MFTs. Solo Sikoa says The Usos are lying to him and reminds him that he brought Fatu into WWE when they didn't want him there. Sikoa says he can help Fatu beat Roman, but he can't do it alone; he's going to need an army, and he has one. Tama Tonga takes the microphone and asks why they are there wasting their time with this, calling Fatu a lost cause.

Tonga questions why anyone would think Fatu could beat Roman when he can't even beat Solo. Sikoa laughs and Fatu blasts Tama with a superkick. Fatu says the only person he should be talking to right now is Roman Reigns. Fatu challenges Sikoa to a match later on tonight.

Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu TONIGHT?!?!?@RealNickAldis, please make this official! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oIUciiUUow — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2026

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Giulia and Kiana James. Both women are upset that this match is happening tonight and not at WrestleMania. Giulia says she's beaten Stratton once, and she'll do it again. Giulia says she doesn't feel pressure, only anger.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Giulia (c) (w/ Kiana James) to become the new WWE Women's United States Champion. This was very similar to their match a couple of weeks ago. Kiana James got involved, but this time it backfired. The match picked up from here, and there were a couple of false finishes from the champion and the challenger. The finish of the match saw Tiffany Stratton hit Giulia with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the pinfall victory.

A vignette airs from earlier in the week where Danhausen goes to The Miz's home to drive him absolutely crazy. It appears several parts of this will air tonight before they go one-on-one in the ring later this evening.

Come on @mikethemiz, you got @DanhausenAD's hat wet! 🤠



and that means a DOUBLE CURSE for you! pic.twitter.com/AocoS1eaPe — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2026

Cathy Kelly interviews Tiffany Stratton. Stratton says it feels amazing to no longer feel like the runner-up after the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber this year. Stratton says she's going to prove that WWE runs on Tiffy Time.

New Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige make their way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Brie says it feels incredible to be standing in the ring as a champion. Brie says it was disappointing that she couldn't compete with her sister but she was happy she had someone she considers a sister to call on as she welcomes back Paige.

Paige asks the WWE Universe if they missed her. Paige apologizes for losing her voice over the week but she couldn't have picked a more wonderful time to come home. They are interrupted by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair says it's good to see Paige back. Bliss says she agrees even though she pinned her.

Flair says if Paige wants to prove this is her house, they should prove it by facing them. Paige and Brie accept, we're getting an impromptu match now. It's unclear if the titles are on the line or not.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Brie Bella and Paige ended in a no-contest. This match barely got started before Fatal Influence hopped the rail and attacked both teams. This is your first NXT call-up of the evening. The crowd is NOT happy.

A video package for Royce Keys airs.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. His eye looks even worse now than it did on Monday. Rhodes says he wanted to send a message by walking up the ramp following WrestleMania that he'll always get back up. Rhodes reveals that Randy Orton isn't there tonight, and the crowd isn't thrilled. Cody says Orton gave him everything he had, and he's still standing.

Rhodes reveals his gold attire at WrestleMania was a shot at Sami Zayn for calling him the golden boy. Cody says the powers that be that try to interfere in his WrestleMania plans are 0-3, so sit down, count your money, and mind your own business. Rhodes says he's easy to find, but hard to beat.

The MFTs are backstage. Solo Sikoa tells JC Mateo and Tama Tonga to go beat Damian Priest and R-Truth and bring the titles back to the family. Sikoa tells Tama not to screw things up. Tonga Loa asks Sikoa about Jacob Fatu. Sikoa says he's gonna take care of Fatu tonight and show him that he can't beat Roman Reigns without them.

WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest and R-Truth (c) vs. The MFTs.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown card:

WWE Women's United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia (c)

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Brie Bella and Paige

WWE Tag Team Championship: The MFTs vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth (c)

Witness the fallout of WWE WrestleMania 42

New WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley scheduled to appear