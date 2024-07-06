Yeet vs. Yeah: Who Wins Money in the Bank?
It is Jey Uso’s time.
But history shows that doesn’t always mean what it should.
It is still early in the era of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, particularly without Vince McMahon, but his booking suggests that heels will win the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. If that is the case, where does that leave us?
A heel victory would instantly eliminate Uso. Unless there is a shift in the direction of LA Knight, then he also wouldn’t fit this category.
It’s also difficult to envision a scenario where Andrade wins, and it feels too soon for Chad Gable. Carmelo Hayes grabbing the briefcase would be a surprise, but at the very least, he is a year away from winning. A victory from Andrade, Gable, or Hayes would feel rushed, as their recent booking, especially Andrade and Hayes, does not merit the win.
For the women’s ladder match, the focus looks to be finding the right opponent for Bayley. She won the women’s championship at WrestleMania, but has yet to find the right feud to bring her reign to a higher level. Tiffany Stratton would make the most sense–and Chelsea Green could also work.
Both are heels, and each would add a new dimension to SmackDown in their pursuit of Bayley. Naomi would also work, but the face vs. face dynamic is not the preferred route with Money in the Bank winners.
WWE has a history of one briefcase winner cashing in that evening. Typically, it’s the winner of the women’s match who cashes in almost immediately. But if the Damien Priest-Seth Rollins match for the world heavyweight championship closes out the show, that could be a tell that we’ll see a men’s cash-in tonight. If that is the case, Drew McIntyre could win the ladder match, then regain the title he lost when Priest cashed in his contract at WrestleMania.
Of course, there is the CM Punk factor. Will he return and cost McIntyre the match? Could that interference backfire? Punk cost McIntyre the world title to Priest at WrestleMania, so perhaps that story will come full circle tonight.
Uso is riding a wave of popularity, but that shouldn’t change, even without the briefcase. Tonight will be telling–is Uso viewed as a future world champion or more as a valued part of the roster? Knight is occupied with Logan Paul (hopefully he’ll get a run with Cody Rhodes after Randy Orton).
After initially being skeptical that Levesque would go in this direction, a victory from McIntyre seems likely. If a woman from SmackDown wins, then McIntyre, who is on Raw, balances out the winners.
Outside of WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, this is one of the most exciting nights of the year to be a WWE fan. An excellent five-match card is in store for Money in the Bank, where every match (even the six-man tag) holds significance.
Best of all, there is a legitimate unknown over who will win the two ladder matches.