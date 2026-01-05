Bron Breakker Ready To End 'Embarrassing' Streak On WWE Raw [Exclusive]

Bron Breakker is looking to start 2026 in the strongest way possible.

The 28-year-old will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2026. Breakker earned the opportunity to face Punk in this match because he pinned him inside of WarGames at Survivor Series.

Breakker and Punk have exchanged words throughout the last couple weeks, but the talking will stop when the bell rings on this week's episode of Raw. Until then, Breakker has a final warning.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Breakker spoke about the inevitability of him winning the world championship. If he does, he'll be the first champion under the age of 30 in nearly a decade. Breakker said that fact is embarrassing and that it's his destiny to change it.

"It's embarrassing," Breakker said. "I'm a young guy and we got 80 year-olds... It makes me want to take them all out. Make sure they never come back here, because they've already had 20 years to get their point across and they still haven't gotten it across. I'll beat the hell out of all of them."

Breakker was vaulted to the top of The Vision and WWE Raw when Seth Rollins was injured earlier this year. Breakker only gives credit to himself for his meteoric rise.

"I was going to be in this position anyway. I'm not here because of someone else's shortcomings. It was inevitable that I was going to be at this point. It did not matter at whose expense it had to be at. So, sucks to suck Seth, it really does." Bron Breakker

Breakker continued:

"This is what I was born to do. This industry runs in me. Like, in my DNA. More than it does with anyone else here and it shows up with my effort and my commitment. Everything that I do is a total package. Presentation, my work. It shows up more prevalent than it does with anyone else, and that's why I'm in the position that I'm in. Because no one is as committed to this game as me. Bron Breakker

CM Punk became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion by winning the vacant title after defeating Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event last fall. Why was the title vacant? Enter Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker set for world title win on first WWE Raw of 2026

Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker | WWE

Breakker turned on after Seth Rollins after he suffered a shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker was given credit for taking Rollins out within the realm of kayfabe, and The Unpredictable Badass is ready to take The Visionary's place at the top of the Red Brand.

"Who the hell else is it going to be other than me?" Breakker asked regarding the next world champion. "I'm on everything. I'm the fastest and the strongest. I have the best looking physique that we've got. Name somebody else doing that like me and put them in front of me. I'll take them out too, just to remind everybody that I'm the guy."

WWE has stacked up the first episode of WWE Raw on Netflix for 2026. It's also the first anniversary of their debut on Netflix.

In addition to the world championship match, two other titles will be on the line during this week's show. Becky Lynch will challenge Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The WWE Women's World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line with The Kabuki Warriors defending the titles against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

